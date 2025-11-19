Welcome to Grace & Greens, where we’re nourishing our bodies to flourish in all that we do! This is a recipe roundup, designed to provide you with inspiration for balanced and delicious dishes to support your own journey to balanced living.

I hope you enjoy these delicious holiday recipes!

There is such beauty in gathering. From the sharing of stories and ideas, to the communing with others around a table for a delicious meal, gathering can fill up our hearts and bring us to the present moment.

These joyful moments of communing with others have benefits far beyond what you can place on a plate. But, of course, when gatherings happen around a meal, preparing something balanced, beautiful, and delicious can greatly contribute to the overall experience.

From Gluten-free stuffing muffins to Roasted rosemary root veggies and a Maple acorn & apple harvest salad, these are some of my favorite dishes to bring to a group gathering. Not only are they full of nutrients, but they are also simple enough to pull together for your community.

Whether you’re traveling for a gathering, have limited time to prepare, or want to care for friends and family with food allergies, these dishes offer something everyone around the table can enjoy!

Maple acorn & apple harvest salad

This Maple acorn & apple harvest salad is the perfect dish to bring to a gathering. Made with roasted maple-glazed acorn squash, crispy apple, protein-packed quinoa, and a light maple Dijon vinaigrette, it’s a balanced and lightly sweet salad.

View the recipe

Gluten-free stuffing muffins

Fluffy and savory, these Gluten-free stuffing muffins are the perfect addition to your holiday gathering. Made with rosemary, sage, thyme, almond flour, and eggs, these soft muffins include all the savory fall flavors.

View the recipe

Salmon with maple-glazed acorn squash

Warm and slightly sweet, this Salmon with maple-glazed acorn squash is the perfect main dish to pair with a variety of balanced sides for your next gathering.

View the recipe

Roasted rosemary root veggies

Warm, savory, and roasted, these colorful carrots and turnips with rosemary and olive oil are the perfect side dish to pair with your main meal. Enjoy the sweet flavors brought out by roasting, along with the added benefits of vibrant colored vegetables on your table.

View the recipe

Dairy-free garlic mashed potatoes

Creamy and savory, these dairy-free garlic mashed potatoes are made with russet potatoes, freshly-pressed garlic and extra-virgin olive. This is a balanced side, perfect for your next gathering!

View the recipe

Autumn harvest sheet pan vegetables

Roasted and warming butternut squash, acorn squash, and sweet potatoes, caramelized and lightly browned, with flavors of sage and nutmeg. Enjoy these Autumn harvest sheet pan veggies as a side dish for your next gathering!

View the recipe

Apple quinoa fall salad with an apple cider vinaigrette

Crisp apple and green bell pepper slices, with roasted pecans and fluffy quinoa, this fall salad is a great dish for a gathering!

View the recipe

Colorful vegetable grazing board with garlic hummus

Start the party off with a colorful and delicious appetizer - the garlic hummus grazing board. With an array of crunchy and refreshing vegetables to choose from, this is a crowd pleasing dish with an extra boost of protein.

View recipe

Pumpkin pie protein balls

Warming flavors of cinnamon and nutmeg in a sweetened, protein-rich pumpkin oat combination. Enjoy these pumpkin pie protein balls for an easy breakfast, afternoon snack, or for a balanced sweet treat at your next gathering!

View the recipe

Dark chocolate sea salt peanut butter cups

A creamy, rich sweet treat made with quality ingredients, these Mini dark chocolate sea salt nut butter cups are the perfect sweet treat after a meal.

Get the recipe

What’s next?

As you prepare for the holidays through cooking, shopping, and traveling, may you take a moment to pause and remember the true reason for the season.

May it be a time of gathering together with those you love and care for.

May it be a time of slowing down and enjoying the beautiful gift of life.

May it be a time of showing up and giving thanks.

Now available: This year’s holiday gift guides to help make the tasks and preparations of the holiday season just a little bit easier.

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ if you found it valuable? It helps more people find me, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!