10 easy meal drop off recipes that your friends will love
If you want to deliver a healthy and nourishing meal for family & friends, here's how to master taking a meal to them in a short amount of time! Plus, bonus snack and sweet recipes too.
Preparing a nourishing and delicious meal for a family or friend is a great way to support them through different life transitions. Whether they just welcomed a baby into the world, are recovering from surgery, grieving, or experiencing a difficult time, bringing a meal shows your care and support for them.
With many of my friends having babies right now, I’ve taken to exploring meals that are:
Easy to make in under 30 minutes
Portable
Re-heat friendly
Free of the top allergens
Easy to make extra servings of
Delicious for the whole family to enjoy
In talking with my friends, they’ve all been so grateful for the meals they have been delivered. One area of improvement they mentioned is just how often they receive the same meal - you can only have so many lasagnas before you are tired of them.
I want to equip you with a list of healthy & easy meals that your family and friends will truly enjoy. Plus, some tips and tricks to ensure the meal delivery process can be smooth and effective for you, too!
These recipes have been loved by so many, I’ve even included them in weekly meal plans to support you in healthy & nourishing meals for your home.
Healthy & easy recipes for a meal drop off
Sheet pan bulgogi turkey meatballs with brown rice - A savory-sweet dish that can be thrown together quickly, these meatballs pair well with brown rice.
Sun gold tomato & basil pesto pasta with turkey meatballs - This pesto pasta with turkey meatballs tastes so fresh with the ripe golden tomatoes and vibrant green pesto sauce.
Stuffed colorful bell peppers - Bright and colorful bell peppers, stuffed with a taco-style mixture with some added veggies. Topped with guacamole and salsa, this dish is a great gluten & dairy-free option.
Beef & brown rice stir fry - A flavorful, high-protein meal that can be prepped in ready in less than 30 minutes. The beef & brown rice stir fry is a go-to in our house.
Pesto chicken & veggie sheet pan - Bright and lemony, this pesto chicken and veggie sheet pan dish is an easy option. From roasted bell peppers and zucchini to flavorful chicken, you have to try this dish.
Turkey taco lettuce wraps - Full of color and flavor, these lettuce wraps are versatile and easy to create into multiple delicious dishes. Topped with avocado, this dish is a unique spin on a taco.
Lentil tortilla bake - Packed with protein and lots of veggies, the lentil tortilla bake is a great vegetarian option where you don't have to compromise on hitting your protein intake.
Veggie-packed cabbage stir fry - Who knew you could pack so many veggies into one pan? That's great news for your dishwasher and great news for you body too! This veggie-packed cabbage stir fry is packed with veggies and great flavor
Creamy chicken & chickpea coconut curry - This warming curry is packed full of veggies and practically bursting at the seams with flavor. Enjoy the balance of creamy coconut with vibrant tomato with this dish.
Ranchero breakfast casserole - Savory ground beef with roasted sweet potatoes and onions, fresh chopped cilantro, and simple black beans, this Ranchero breakfast casserole is a make-ahead, gluten & dairy-free option.
Tips and tricks for delivering a great a meal
Batch when possible - At Grace & Greens, batching cooking and prepping is key to make it easier on you! If a few of your friends have a meal delivery system you can sign up for, consider signing up the same day. Then, you can make the same meal multiple times and do one big loop, dropping off meals to all of them.
Add to calendar - After signing up for dropping off a meal, add the date to your calendar and a reminder a few days before. This will help you to remember to add items to your shopping list, preventing your friends from missing dinner.
Review the details - Before cooking, double check the date and time you signed up for along with any instructions or allergies. Most often friends will request you drop it off at the front door with a text - many will be recovering and socializing every night before dinner could be a lot for them right now.
Consider timing - While a majority of these meals are quick and easy to make, consider how long you will need to drive to drop off the meal. Being able to everything out will ensure you can make the window hours of the drop-off.
Use disposables - Save your friends from doing dishes and reduce stress when it comes to your own loved dishes, by using disposables. I will often pick up large tin-foil holders, small holders, and little containers for sauce. This way, depending on the dish, I can pack accordingly.
Make a note - A little well wishes and instructions can go along way. Add a notecard to the top of your dish with the name of the dish, key ingredients and allergy information, along with reheating instructions. If there are lots of allergy restrictions, you can also text ahead of time to run your dish by the friend first.
Confirm delivery - After dropping a meal off at a friend’s door, I always send a text. Ringing the door bell might not be the best thing if they are resting, but you want to make sure they get the food. A few simple ‘en route’ and ‘dinner is on your front step’ texts will go a long way.
Double up the recipe - If you want to support your family and friends with leftovers, doubling the recipe can be a great way to help them out even more. The best part is, there is little to no extra cooking time for you. I’m sure they will be grateful.
Snack and dessert recipes for taking a friend a meal
If you are feeling like you want to add a little extra to your delivered meal, consider preparing a snack or sweet for them to enjoy. Here are some of my favorites:
Peanut butter cacao energy balls - Easy to prep and enjoy throughout the week, these Peanut butter cacao energy balls are crunchy, creamy, and full of healthy fats.
Gluten-free banana bread loaf - Ripe bananas on hand? Enjoy this gluten-free version of banana bread, but it's so delicious, you'll never know the difference.
Mixed berry oat crumble - A gluten-free mixed berry oat crumble made with blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, and a golden oat base. Naturally sweetened, dairy-free, and easy to make.
Chocolate peanut butter protein balls - For the chocolate and peanut butter lovers, these protein balls have a salty sweet, melt-in-your-mouth flavor. Packed with protein, these are a balanced option.
Carrot cake energy bites - Sweet and fresh, these carrot cake energy bites are the perfect snack or sweet treat balanced with crunchy carrots, creamy almond butter, and oats to hold their form.
Dark chocolate chip cookie dough protein balls - Craving something sweet? These Dark chocolate chip cookie dough protein balls are a great option with the sugar crash!
Salted caramel protein balls - If you have a sweet tooth, but want to support your health, these gooey salted caramel protein balls are packed with fiber and protein. A great meal prep option for an easy breakfast or lunch.
Brownie bite protein balls - These chocolate fudge-like Brownie bite protein balls are packed with nutrients and a great option any time of day. Quick and easy, give these a try today!
Cashew cookie protein balls - Looking for a sweeter option? These cashew cookie protein balls are crunchy, creamy, and full of flavor.
Cacao collagen energy bites - My husband requests I make these for an afternoon snack every week! Packed with healthy fats, fiber, and skin-supporting collagen, I won't complain that he is getting in all his nutrients with these.
Store bought options that are healthy & easy
If you are super busy and really can’t swing cooking a meal right now but want to help, these store bought options can still be nourishing and delicious.
Rotisserie chicken with a bagged salad and microwaveable rice
A fresh soup with gluten-free crackers and pre-sliced fruit
A pre-made quiche with fresh fruit, yogurt, and granola
Rotisserie chicken with hummus, pita, and carrot sticks
All in all, showing up and supporting a family or friend during a life transition can be a great way to love them well.
You don’t need to provide anything fancy, but a nourishing and delicious meal really can go a long way. If you’re lucky, your friends and family will let you know just how much they enjoyed your meal! But either way, I know they will appreciate it.
Happy cooking!
Best,
Grace
