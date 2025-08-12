With many friends having babies and going through life transitions, here are some messages I’ve received about the recipes I’m sharing with you!

Preparing a nourishing and delicious meal for a family or friend is a great way to support them through different life transitions. Whether they just welcomed a baby into the world, are recovering from surgery, grieving, or experiencing a difficult time, bringing a meal shows your care and support for them.

With many of my friends having babies right now, I’ve taken to exploring meals that are:

Easy to make in under 30 minutes

Portable

Re-heat friendly

Free of the top allergens

Easy to make extra servings of

Delicious for the whole family to enjoy

In talking with my friends, they’ve all been so grateful for the meals they have been delivered. One area of improvement they mentioned is just how often they receive the same meal - you can only have so many lasagnas before you are tired of them.

I want to equip you with a list of healthy & easy meals that your family and friends will truly enjoy. Plus, some tips and tricks to ensure the meal delivery process can be smooth and effective for you, too!

These recipes have been loved by so many, I’ve even included them in weekly meal plans to support you in healthy & nourishing meals for your home.

Healthy & easy recipes for a meal drop off

Tips and tricks for delivering a great a meal

Batch when possible - At Grace & Greens, batching cooking and prepping is key to make it easier on you! If a few of your friends have a meal delivery system you can sign up for, consider signing up the same day. Then, you can make the same meal multiple times and do one big loop, dropping off meals to all of them. Add to calendar - After signing up for dropping off a meal, add the date to your calendar and a reminder a few days before. This will help you to remember to add items to your shopping list, preventing your friends from missing dinner. Review the details - Before cooking, double check the date and time you signed up for along with any instructions or allergies. Most often friends will request you drop it off at the front door with a text - many will be recovering and socializing every night before dinner could be a lot for them right now. Consider timing - While a majority of these meals are quick and easy to make, consider how long you will need to drive to drop off the meal. Being able to everything out will ensure you can make the window hours of the drop-off. Use disposables - Save your friends from doing dishes and reduce stress when it comes to your own loved dishes, by using disposables. I will often pick up large tin-foil holders, small holders, and little containers for sauce. This way, depending on the dish, I can pack accordingly. Make a note - A little well wishes and instructions can go along way. Add a notecard to the top of your dish with the name of the dish, key ingredients and allergy information, along with reheating instructions. If there are lots of allergy restrictions, you can also text ahead of time to run your dish by the friend first. Confirm delivery - After dropping a meal off at a friend’s door, I always send a text. Ringing the door bell might not be the best thing if they are resting, but you want to make sure they get the food. A few simple ‘en route’ and ‘dinner is on your front step’ texts will go a long way. Double up the recipe - If you want to support your family and friends with leftovers, doubling the recipe can be a great way to help them out even more. The best part is, there is little to no extra cooking time for you. I’m sure they will be grateful.

Snack and dessert recipes for taking a friend a meal

If you are feeling like you want to add a little extra to your delivered meal, consider preparing a snack or sweet for them to enjoy. Here are some of my favorites:

Store bought options that are healthy & easy

If you are super busy and really can’t swing cooking a meal right now but want to help, these store bought options can still be nourishing and delicious.

Rotisserie chicken with a bagged salad and microwaveable rice

A fresh soup with gluten-free crackers and pre-sliced fruit

A pre-made quiche with fresh fruit, yogurt, and granola

Rotisserie chicken with hummus, pita, and carrot sticks

All in all, showing up and supporting a family or friend during a life transition can be a great way to love them well.

You don’t need to provide anything fancy, but a nourishing and delicious meal really can go a long way. If you’re lucky, your friends and family will let you know just how much they enjoyed your meal! But either way, I know they will appreciate it.

Happy cooking!

Best,

Grace

