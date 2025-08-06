If you’re new here, welcome! Grace & Greens is here to simplify healthy eating with weekly meal plans, grocery lists, easy recipes, wellness resources, and a supportive community to help you feel your best. You can learn more about the community here and access my weekly meal plans here.

Better-for-you versions of your childhood favorites!

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good (a wellness implementation resource) and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid!

The nostalgia of childhood snacks

There’s something comforting about enjoying a snack or sweet from childhood. Even seeing the colorful packaging of Little Bites Muffins or a Cosmic Brownie at the store reminds me of being a kid.

At the time, concerns were small and I had my whole life in front of me. My focus was purely on getting to play outside as much as I could and how I was going to have the best lemonade stand ever. Such simple times.

Now, as an adult, life moves quickly and those moments of simplicity seem to be in the distant past. It can be comforting to call an old friend from the neighborhood or cozy up to watch an old movie. There seems to be something grounding about doing something that your younger self loved so much.

Nourishing foods can be fun & flavorful

While many of the foods from childhood were lacking in anything but artificial flavors and sugars, there is still a comforting value that they have to offer. After all, food has this powerful ability to tie us to memories.

Here’s the great news! Using a few smart swaps and flavorful ingredients, it’s easy to nourish your body while enjoying flavors that remind you of your childhood.

No more sugar crashes or over-indulging in low quality ingredients. Instead you get the benefit of the nostalgic flavors you love, with added health benefits.

If you aren’t convinced yet, I’m so excited for you to try these special edition recipes! My absolute favorite is the Better-for-you mini Reese’s peanut butter cups - chocolate and peanut butter is the ultimate combination.

Which snack are you going to make first?

Healthier swaps of your childhood favorites

Nourishing your body well with good food

Nourishing your body well means you can show up as the best version of you.

Nourishing your body well means feeling good and full of energy.

Nourishing your body well means being able to live out what you were called to do.

What would it look like for you to nourish your body well next time you were craving a moment of comfort or simplicity?

More on healthy swaps

Best,

Grace

P.S. Thanks for reading! I’m here to help make healthy eating easier so you can feel good and show up well in all you do. To start eating healthier today, join the community so you can access all the Weekly meal plans and nourishing recipes (new weekly meal plan drops every Saturday). Follow me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

If you enjoyed this blog, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend

More from Grace & Greens