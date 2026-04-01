Whether you’re hosting Easter brunch at your house, bringing a dish to a friend’s get-together or simply wanting to enjoy a nourishing meal this weekend, this menu is here to make things a little bit easier for you!

There’s often this unspoken pressure to making every celebration picture perfect. May this be a little reminder that there’s great beauty in simplicity.

Gathering isn’t about doing it all perfectly, but about enjoying the time with others in celebration.

Gathering, whether it be around a table or a picnic blanket, is about quality conversation, good food, and delighting in the company of sweet community. It’s just one of the many ways to support your nourishment.

With the refreshingly warm weather of spring, we’ve invited our friends to the local park for an Easter celebration.

The invitation was simple — bring something for lunch and a picnic blanket.

The goal is clear — spend time in celebration, enjoying good food, good company, and the beautiful outdoors.

Whether you’re celebrating with a lovely set table or a large group of friends at the park, this recipe roundup includes 10 simple, nourishing, and delicious recipes for every celebration style.

The best part is that all of these dishes can be prepped ahead of time, so you can spend less time preparing and cooking, and more time celebrating and enjoying!

Cabbage crush quinoa salad — High in fiber and packed with plant-based protein, this combination of edamame, quinoa, fresh herbs, and a dairy-free dressing is divine in this cabbage crush quinoa salad! (30 minutes)

Vibrant & colorful vegetable grazing board with garlic hummus — Start the party off with a colorful and delicious appetizer - the garlic hummus grazing board. With an array of vegetables to choose from, this is a crowd-pleasing dish with an extra boost of protein. (15 minutes)

Pesto pasta salad with roasted colorful tomatoes — This creamy pesto pasta salad with colorful roasted tomatoes is best enjoyed al fresco. This gluten-free dish is great to share with a crowd, with some added veggies for your health. (30 minutes)

Lemon Dijon kale & quinoa salad — This plant-powered salad pulls in bright lemon flavors, layered with nutrient-rich kale, quinoa packed with amino acids, chickpeas full of fiber, and a boost of crunchy seeds. (30 minutes)

Roasted rosemary root veggies — Warm, savory, and roasted, these colorful carrots and turnips with rosemary and olive oil are the perfect side dish to pair with your main meal. Enjoy the sweet flavors brought out by roasting, along with the added benefits of vibrantly colored vegetables on your table. (45 minutes)

Gluten-free spinach turkey quiche — This gluten-free spinach turkey quiche is an easy, high-protein breakfast or brunch recipe made with simple and nourishing ingredients you’ll love. Plus, it’s dairy-free too. (60 minutes)

Citrus garlic salmon & forbidden rice — An easy and balanced dish ready in under 20 minutes, the bright flavor of salmon pairs well with warming forbidden rice and creamy avocado. (20 minutes)

Sheet pan zucchini turkey meatballs with crispy potatoes — With lots of extra veggies, this is an easy dish to prep ahead of time. Enjoy these savory turkey meatballs with crispy potato wedges, all paired with a creamy sun-dried tomato dipping sauce. (45 minutes)

The best gluten-free carrot cake with a creamy pistachio icing — Spark some joy and creativity in the kitchen with this nourishing and delicious cake recipe! Perfect for celebrations, gatherings, or a random Friday night! (60 minutes)

Healthy dark chocolate peanut butter eggs — These creamy peanut butter dark chocolate eggs are the perfect decadent treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. Packed with hormone-supporting healthy fats and antioxidants, this is a yummy treat! (30 minutes)

I can’t wait to enjoy some nourishing & delicious recipes for Easter brunch this year! I’d love to know in the comments, what are you making? Do you have any special recipes that you always make for Easter?

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What comes next?

Whether you’re feeding a crowd or cooking for two, this Saturday’s grocery guide is for you! In collaboration with The Curious Palate, we’ve developed a special menu that the whole family will enjoy.

Stay tuned for this week’s Grace & Greens meal plan of nourishing & delicious recipes delivered to your inbox this Saturday!

Wishing you a joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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