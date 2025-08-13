If you’re new here, welcome! Grace & Greens is simplifying healthy eating with weekly meal plans, grocery lists, easy recipes, resources, and a supportive community to make healthy eating easier for you. You can learn more about the community here and access my weekly meal plans here.

Feeling motivated is great, but what about when you aren’t?

When you’re feeling motivated, making healthy choices is easy and doable. You’re getting in your steps, you’re drinking lots of water, you’re eating healthy meals at home - you seem unstoppable. When you’re feeling motivated, every habit or goal you have seems just a little bit easier.

But, what about when you aren’t? What about when you’re overwhelmed? What about when you’re busy or tired? What about when the last thing you want to do at the end of the day is cook a healthy meal at home or exercise your body?

How to start habits when you have no motivation

Although it’s frustrating, it’s totally normal. No one is motivated all the time. After all, we’re all human. Even as someone who is passionate about healthy living and has a business focused on it, even I too, have times when I’m feeling unmotivated.

But, the people who continue to make healthy choices despite feeling unmotivated, those are the ones who achieve their goals.

How? Through rhythms, systems, and habits that do not rely on motivation to accomplish what matters.

Over the years, I’ve focused on building healthy habits that will support me both now and in the future. Today, I’m sharing them with you in hopes they can help you to live a healthier, more balanced life too.

11 habits to support a healthy lifestyle even when you’re feeling unmotivated

Write a list of gratitude and to-dos Eat a balanced breakfast Have a time and place to workout Prioritize protein and vegetables Turn down the noise and breathe Stretch or take a short walk Shift your environment Put your phone to sleep Read before bed Go to sleep at the same time Give yourself a bit of grace, but keep going

1) Write a list of gratitude and to-dos

One of the biggest indicators of how you will go about the rest of your day is how you start your day. What are you focused on? What do you want to get done? How do you feel? What do you envision the day looking like?

Start your day with gratitude to shape your mindset

First, focus your mind on the good by writing down a couple of things that you’re thankful for. This can be as simple or detailed as desired, but I recommend thinking about different things each day.

The act of expressing gratitude has been directly tied to a better mood and outlook on life. Additionally, it can calm stress and reduce anxieties, just with a simple shift in mindset.

Organize your day with a to-do list

For some, to-do lists can be overwhelming, but for you, it may feel therapeutic to get everything written on a page and out of your mind.

I prefer to write down my top 3 priorities of the day, along with my schedule to ensure I don’t miss a beat. Jotting down little tasks can be a great way to get them off your mind.

Looking over your to-do list can also help you better plan how you will spend your time in the day. There are days when I have far too much on my to-do list, so I will simply reorganize and move some items to tomorrow instead. The goal is not to always feel overwhelmed by what you have to do, but instead prioritize with the time that you have in each day.

2) Eat a balanced breakfast

I’m a firm believer that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. How you choose to communicate with your body after rest and fasting is important. If you start by nourishing your body well, it will be able to better function and support you throughout the rest of the day.

Preparing breakfast at the beginning of the week or the night before will do wonders for this habit, especially when you’re short on time. That’s why I always include two breakfast options with each week’s grocery guide & meal plan. Below are some of my favorite recipes that are balanced and full of flavor.

Balanced breakfast recipes to boost your energy

If the idea of healthy eating is overwhelming to you and you don’t want to stress, you can learn more about the weekly meal plans and how to save time here.

3) Have a time and place to workout

Moving your body is vital to your overall health, from helping you to better manage stress, build muscle, support your nervous system, and more. Whether you’re a big fan of movement or you do it because you know you need to, both support a healthy life!

While I enjoy moving my body through strength training, walking, pilates, yoga, and rock climbing, there are days when I just want to curl up and do nothing at all. Often, my brain is mentally tired from a full day of work, leading to low motivation to do more.

Ultimately, I know movement will support me in getting out of my head and into my body, releasing endorphins and helping my body to thrive. Especially with strength training, I’ve made it a habit to go 3x per week at the same time and place each week. The strength & conditioning class I attend provides me with everything I need for an effective workout led by an instructor, and it takes under an hour to complete. It’s a rhythm my body knows and enjoys.

This rhythm helps me to prevent oscillating back and forth on if I should or shouldn’t work out. By default, I know when I’m going and I don’t have to think about it again. Mental space saved!

Discovering your time and place is the easiest way to make exercise a non-negotiable

I encourage you to find a time and place that you will routinely work out. Will you go to the same class every week? Will you follow a workout video at the same time each day?

Find what works for you and the rhythm will continue to get easier as it becomes more ingrained in your schedule.

4) Prioritize protein and vegetables

A major factor in living a healthy lifestyle is how you fuel your body. If you are providing your body with good and nourishing foods, it is going to be so much easier to move your body, work well, get deeper sleep, and feel great doing all of it.

While I’ve tried many diets in the past, I’ve learned that the key to nourishing your body is eating a balanced variety of proteins, fiber-rich produce, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Depriving yourself of these nutrient-packed ingredients will only lead you to miss out on key items your body needs to function.

The gut-brain connection also plays a key role, with a large majority of your serotonin, the hormone that supports you in feeling good, being produced in the gut. This means that you can impact how you feel through the foods you eat. Read more about it here, with this article on Good mood foods: 8 habits I do daily to support a healthy gut and a better mood.

Balancing nourishment and deliciousness

If you can enjoy healthy eating, it will turn into a habit that you don’t need to think twice about. This is where it’s important to balance nourishment and deliciousness. At that point, it will simply be eating. And, you’ll be enjoying every minute of it.

You don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen preparing fancy meals with all the healthy foods. Instead, you can choose a few simple recipes that prioritize wholesome, real foods.

Make it easy on yourself. Could you batch cook a few recipes to enjoy throughout the week? Could you look for a few meal shortcuts like using a rotisserie chicken or pre-cut broccoli? Here’s a list of some of my favorite recipes that are both healthy and easy.

Healthy & easy recipes

Nourish your body with wholesome ingredients that taste good, and it will make all the difference.

5) Turn down the noise and breathe

Each day we are in information overload. From emails to podcasts to phone calls, TV, social media, radio, and advertisements everywhere, it really is a lot. Too much in my opinion.

Our brains were not meant to constantly take in this much information. This feeling of overwhelm and exhaustion has been normalized, but it isn’t normal at all.

Watching everyone else live their lives and numbing through constantly taking information can be harmful to ourselves. But, unless we actively choose to turn down the noise, it will keep happening.

A moment to pause can shift your whole mindset

When I am feeling unmotivated, I like to take a step back from everything that’s happening. I turn off the music, pause the podcast, close the computer, or whatever else I might be doing.

I take a few minutes to reset.

I pause.

I close my eyes.

I breathe in and breathe out.

These few moments are powerful for me. It is during this time that I can calm my whole nervous system. I can remind myself that it will all be okay.

Next time you are feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, or overworked, I encourage you to take a minute and pause. How do you feel? What is draining you? What is taking your time that no longer needs to?

Once you have completed your check in, you can reset, stepping back into the day with a whole new headspace.

6) Stretch or take a short walk

When taking a moment to pause, I will often incorporate a stretch or a walk along with it. If you can step out of your mind and into your body, you can get your blood flowing and free up the thoughts circulating in your mind.

It truly is amazing what taking even just 5 to 10 minutes can do for your overall mindset. Especially if you are working on a big project or assignment, stepping away from your desk is one of the biggest ways you can move your project forward.

We are built for movement

Humans were not meant to sit at a desk and stare at a screen all day long. We are built for connection. We are built for movement. Remember that the next time you are feeling stuck. A little change of scenery or a bit of a break might be all you need to keep moving forward.

Move your body to keep you moving forward.

7) Shift your environment

Your environment is shaping you. Everything all around you is constantly impacting your decision-making, both positively and negatively.

For me, if I am working in a messy room or sitting on the couch to eat a meal, it impacts how I feel. Remember, the mind and the body are deeply connected. Our minds are constantly making associations based on past experiences, shifting our perspectives and beliefs.

Shift your environment for a calm and organized mind

When I am feeling overwhelmed or unmotivated, I go into cleaning mode. By cleaning my desk, doing the dishes, or putting away laundry I can organize my thoughts. Returning to your projects with a new perspective comes from having mental clarity and organized thoughts.

Shift your environment to get in your movement for the day

If my desire to go workout is low, I will often step outside, go to the gym, or go to the local park. Staying at home might push me to curl up and watch a show, when I know that my body will be grateful for movement. Placing yourself in a new environment can shift your line of thinking and give you the extra support you need.

Shift your environment to support healthy eating habits

For a lack of motivation in healthy eating, shifting the food that’s in front of you can make a big difference. I like to prioritize always having healthy options on hand. A pantry stocked with sweets and snacks will drive you to want just that. But, a fridge full of nourishing, wholesome ingredients will help to reframe what you’re interested in.

Check out the pantry essentials I keep stocked to support healthy living.

Environment matters. What’s shaping you in yours?

8) Put your phone to sleep

In an effort to fight against information overload, support my body’s natural rhythms, and my overall health, my phone has a bedtime.

Yes, seriously. While I already subscribe to being on Do Not Disturb for a majority of the day, a phone bedtime has further supported me in my goals to balance with electronics boundaries.

Both to end the day and start the day, I do not involve my phone. I’ve often found that it can derail my priorities or put me in a much different headspace than what I intend.

My phone’s bedtime routine to help me sleep better

8:45 pm - Respond to messages, check my calendar for the next day, and set my alarm for the next morning.

9:00 pm - Place my phone on the charger in the bathroom, with Do Not Disturb on until the morning.

6:15 am - Alarm goes off via Alexa in my room, which is connected to my sunrise/sunset light system.

7:30 am - After water, breakfast, getting ready, and prayer & journaling, I open my phone for the day and address anything that is needed.

While I do not always follow this rhythm perfectly, such as the days when I am out late at night or early in the morning, I’ve found the structure of this routine to be quite beneficial.

Read more about the 10 game-changing habits that boosted my energy and transformed my health when it comes to sleep.

Do you have boundaries around electronics? How has your sleep been impacted by your phone? What do you do when you first wake up in the morning?

9) Read before bed

One of the things I most look forward to is reading before bed. Whether on my Kindle or a paperback, I often enjoy reading a fiction novel just before falling asleep. Right now, I’m reading The Alice Network by Kate Quinn.

Reading is for everyone.

You read that right. Reading is for everyone.

If you don’t consider yourself a reader, my guess would be that you haven’t found a book you liked or you don’t have any time set aside for reading.

Reading is a wonderful way to get out of your own head and jump into another world, learning and exposing yourself to new ideas, beliefs, and characters.

Part of being able to shift your mindset and get out of an unmotivated headspace means you might need to change the headspace that you are currently in.

Unlock more time to relax with electronics boundaries

With more electronics boundaries, you might have a little extra time on your hands. I encourage you to do some research into what books you might like based on some of your favorite topics.

While there are times when I would read self development books in the evening, I’ve found that reading a fiction or a historical fiction book helps me to relax and wind down just before going to sleep.

Check out more of my recommended reads here.

Are there any books you have been interested in reading lately? What would it look like to try out this habit for a week?

10) Going to sleep at the same time

Since we are on the topic of sleep, let’s talk about bedtimes and wake times. Our bodies love and crave routine. The more that we do something, the easier it is for us to do it, and the less energy we have to use to think about it.

If you’ve been stuck in an unhealthy cycle of staying up late, then sleeping in, or staying up late, waking up early, and then being tired, both of them are not helping you and your overall motivation to live healthy. They also won’t support you in feeling good.

Sleep impacts both your body and your life

Sleep is a key pillar for every other area in the body. During deep sleep, your body is going through processes and functions that shape you.

Once I started prioritizing sleep and having a regular bedtime routine, it has impacted the way I feel throughout the day, how well I’m able to work, what I’m able to accomplish in strength training, and even how I interact with others.

If you want more tips and tricks for how to get a great night’s sleep, you can check that out here.

What’s your current sleep schedule? Is there something that is disrupting your regular sleep?

11) Give yourself a bit of grace, but keep going

Momentum is going to be one of your best assets when it comes to setting and building habits. Our emotions and motivations are going to ebb and flow, but ultimately, you just have to keep showing up and keep trying each day. No two days are going to look exactly alike, and often will feel different.

Even when motivation isn’t there, continue to use habits to make choices that will support your future self. Habits are going to make it even easier for you, despite the lack of motivation.

If you haven’t heard of the 1% Better rule, I highly encourage you to check it out here. The concept is fascinating, highlighting the impact that small shifts can have over time. Small changes truly make a difference.

You can live healthy even when you aren’t feeling motivated.

I fully believe you are able to keep living healthy and balanced, even when you aren’t feeling motivated.

It may take a few habits, rhythms, and a bit of a mindset shift, but you can do it!

The great news is that eventually, those habits and rhythms will bring your motivation back. The important part is to keep showing up and trying both on the days when it’s easy and the days when it gets tough.

What’s one habit that is a non-negotiable for you when you aren’t feeling motivated?

Stay tuned - This is just the start of healthy habits

This is kicking off a NEW series all about building healthy habits that last. Over the coming weeks, you can expect:

All the best,

Grace Barker

