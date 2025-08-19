If you’re balancing a busy schedule and striving to eat well, you’re in the right place. I’m here to streamline your weekly meal planning, so you can nourish your body and spend more time doing what you love. You can read more about Grace & Greens here. I truly believe eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated, and I want to help make it even easier for you!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day because how you start your day is how you will show up for the rest of it. By nourishing your body with quality, wholesome ingredients, you are giving your body everything it needs to set your day up for success.

Each week’s meal prep features 2 breakfast recipes that are often prepped on Sunday, then enjoyed throughout the week. This is a round up of the most-loved recipes that are seen during the weekly prep sessions.

Easy breakfast recipes to meal prep

For more nourishing breakfast recipes, click here.

If you enjoy simple recipes like these and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Best,

Grace

P.S. - If you enjoyed this recipe, consider forwarding, restacking, or recommending it to your friends and family. Your recommendations mean the world to me and it’s a great way to help more people live healthier lives!

Refer a friend