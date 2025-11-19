Watching someone you love react with such excitement and joy as they open a gift that they like and will actually use is a special moment.

Just as there are plenty of recipes out in the world, there are lots of gift guides. However, no two are exactly the same. One of the noted items on a gift guide could help to cultivate that special moment. For that reason alone, I curated 11 lists based on categories of people you might be giving gifts for. Plus, I want to help make the tasks and preparations of the holiday season just a little bit easier for you.

From home chefs and health enthusiasts, to world travelers and book lovers, these gift recommendations are all things I (or my husband) use and love. I hope you enjoy these curated lists to help you with getting gifts for those you love!

What’s included in this gift guide?

A holiday gift guide for the home chef

A holiday gift guide for the organized kitchen lover

A holiday gift guide for the wellness warrior

A holiday gift guide for the host

A holiday gift guide for stocking stuffers

A holiday gift guide for the fitness lover

A holiday gift guide for the world traveler

Cotopaxi travel pack - For the adventure-enthusiasts and backpackers, this pack can be carried right on a plane or train. My husband and I used them for a 2 week trip to Italy & Greece for our honeymoon.

Hanging toiletry bag - I’ve had lots of toiletry bags over the years, but I love how much room this one has to pack everything I need.

Packing cubes - An easy way to stay organized while traveling.

Extra-long & warm coat - Both for travelers and anyone who lives in a cold environment, this is my all-time favorite coat. It feels like you are wrapped up in a blanket when you are walking around in the winter.

Shoe travel bags - This is absolutely necessary for anyone who is packing a bag to go away for the weekend. I always put my dirty shoes in these bags to keep things clean and organized in my bag.

Cabeau travel pillow - A good travel pillow can make all the difference, especially for a long flight.

Travel jewelry case - This smaller case fits well in the hanging toiletry bag, keeping jewelry organized and preventing it from getting lost.

A holiday gift guide for the reader



A holiday gift guide for the home gardener

A holiday gift guide for the homebody

Ugg slippers - One way I support healthy hormones is by keeping my feet warm, especially during the winter months.

iPad mini and Apple pencil - From photo editing to drawing and creating on Canva, I love to use this combination.

Emily Gladney Art - One of my talented friends does such beautiful work, and it’s a great addition to any space. I have this very one hanging up in my office.

Cloud knit pajama set - Cozy and soft, I love these PJ sets from Target.

Parachute cotton robe - Stepping out of the shower in the winter, this cotton robe is great to bundle up in.

Dyson V8 cordless vacuum - Yes, this is vacuum number two on the list. Yes, I absolutely love this one too. Since it’s cordless, it’s so easy to carry around the house or use to vacuum up dog hair on the couch.

Casaluna chunky blanket - One more comfy, cozy recommendation is this chunky blanket. I’ve had it for years and it’s great for decorating the edge of the bed or cozying up in the evening.

A holiday gift guide for husbands & boyfriends

A note on gratitude

The holidays can come with many emotions, from overwhelm and exhaustion to sadness and grief or joy and excitement. Wherever you are on the spectrum, tapping in with yourself and experiencing the present moment can help to ground you and remind you of the beauty in each day.

Every single day there is so much to be thankful for. As the holidays grow closer, hold on to those little moments that you’re thankful for. Maybe it is something as small as a warm cup of coffee on a cold day or a sweet little baby celebrating Christmas for the first time.

The real magic and joy comes from showing up in each space with gratitude, spending time with people that you love and care for.

What’s next?

Stay tuned for the upcoming Grace's grocery guide, with nourishing and delicious recipes, a grocery list, and prep tips to make meal time a little easier.

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

