11 curated holiday gift guides from Grace & Greens
For home chefs and health enthusiasts, to world travelers and book lovers, here are my top gift recommendations your friends and family will love
Watching someone you love react with such excitement and joy as they open a gift that they like and will actually use is a special moment.
Just as there are plenty of recipes out in the world, there are lots of gift guides. However, no two are exactly the same. One of the noted items on a gift guide could help to cultivate that special moment. For that reason alone, I curated 11 lists based on categories of people you might be giving gifts for. Plus, I want to help make the tasks and preparations of the holiday season just a little bit easier for you.
From home chefs and health enthusiasts, to world travelers and book lovers, these gift recommendations are all things I (or my husband) use and love. I hope you enjoy these curated lists to help you with getting gifts for those you love! 1
What’s included in this gift guide?
A holiday gift guide for the home chef
Kosterina Olive Oil & Balsamic Vinegar Tasting Set - After spending time in Italy & Greece, learning about olive oil production, a quality oil has become a priority for me. This tasting set includes some of my favorites: The garlic olive oil and the chocolate balsamic vinaigrette.
Calaphalon stainless steel 11 piece set - I’ve started making non-toxic swaps wherever I can, and swapping pans I use all the time made a lot of sense. Once you learn how to cook on a stainless steel, you’ll never want to go back.
Le Creuset dutch oven - From soups and curries to even large batches of stir-fries, I use this sea salt blue dutch oven all the time.
Vitamix blender - I’ve had my Vitamix for years and it hasn’t failed me yet. I love to make a nutrient-packed smoothie and the occasional soup in it.
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Cookbook - A resource I use on a regularl basis to learn new skills and try out different techniques. Whether you’ve been cooking for a while or are new to cooking, this book is beneficial for cooks of all experience levels.
Staub cast iron Dutch oven - One can never have too many dutch ovens. I love this cast iron version, but even more so, I love that it has added health benefits when you cook with it.
Measuring cups & spoons - There’s something about a good quality measuring cup that elevates the entire cooking experience.
Kitchen Aid stand mixer - Whether you’re a baker or not, a stand mixer is worth the investment. I’ve really enjoying making gluten-free muffins and brownies with mine.
Large acacia wood cutting board - Of course, lots of veggies are cut here at Grace & Greens. This cutting board makes it so easy to meal prep a variety of vegetables at the beginning of the week.
The Flavor Bible - Another resource all about flavor pairings and how to elevate a dish. I recently got this book and have been putting it to good use.
Blue hobnail drinking glasses - These blue drinking glasses are simple, yet have a slight flare that adds a pop of color to my kitchen shelves.
Stoneware bowls - I was excited to discover these affordable bowls after seeing Pinterest photos of beautiful stoneware placed in kitchens all over the world.
Stoneware bowl plates - With lots of grain bowls and salads on the menu, these bowl plates are used daily in our household.
Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir by- A cooking recommendation wouldn’t be complete with an ode to Ina. You can read my full review of this book here, but what a warm and inspiring read it was.
Give the gift of mental space and healthy inspiration this season.
Gift a Grace & Greens subscription to someone you love - it’s a beautiful way to support their wellness journey all year long.
Plus, download this gift certificate card along with it.
A holiday gift guide for the organized kitchen lover
Wooden lid glass food storage jars - Displaying oats, nuts, granola, rice, and quinoa in glass jars is sometimes all the inspiration you need to jump in the kitchen and cook.
Meal planner menu fridge magnet - An easy way to save time answering the question “What’s for dinner”, this magnet is a wonderful communication tool in my house.
Snapware 16-pack glass containers - I’ve been prepping with these glass containers for years, and I love how many shapes and sizes there are.
Tulip cupcake liners - Great for gluten-free muffins, these cupcake liners will elevate any baked good while making clean up quick and easy.
Pyrex glass mixing bowls - There is something about being able to see the different colors and foods while cooking that is quite beautiful.
Bamboo salt cellar - This gift pairs well with the Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Cookbook, as salting is one of the most important skills you can learn in the kitchen.
Weck medium jars - My favorite jars for making overnight oats and chia pudding!
Weck tall jars - I love these jars for enjoying a smoothie or storing protein balls.
A holiday gift guide for the wellness warrior
Ancient Nutrition’s vanilla bone broth protein powder - Perfect for making cinnamon roll overnight oats, I love this dairy-free/gluten-free protein powder.
Vitamin D3 spray - With less hours of sunlight in the winter, this vitamin D spray gives an extra boost!
Bee pollen - Great for allergies, bee pollen is a great addition to a smoothie or yogurt bowl.
Good Energy by Casey Means, MD - With a deep dive into all things metabolic health, I enjoyed learning the science behind what’s happening in the body. Read my full review here.
Vital Proteins collagen peptides - A great way to add more protein to coffee, smoothies, and recipes to support muscle maintenance.
Standing desk - An easy way to get in more movement throughout the day, especially if you work from home.
Ultrahuman ring - Great for tracking sleep, movement, heart rate, and many other variables to support your health.
Levoit air purifier - Support a positive home environment and keep your air clean with this sleek purifier.
Amazon Echo Show - I love using the show to play music while I’m cooking in the kitchen.
Echo dot with smart bulb - I have these smart bulbs across the house to help support my sleep rhythm.
Atomic Habits by James Clear - For those interested in habits and self-improvement, this book has some great tips to improve your everyday routines.
In the Flo: Unlock Your Hormonal Advantage and Revolutionize Your Life by Alissa Vitti - For those interested in hormone health and living with more balance, I highly recommend this read.
Himalayan salt lamp - Along with the smart bulbs, the Himalayan salt lamp is a beautiful addition to any room, especially in the evenings.
A holiday gift guide for the host
Acacia wave salad bowl and Stoneware serving bowl - Everyone loves a good salad and these beautiful bowls can really elevate what’s being served.
Utensil caddy - Keep things organized and beautiful with this utensil caddy.
Blue serving platters and Stoneware platter - A beautiful platter pairs well with any dish, and these are some of my favorites to serve food on.
Tea light candle holders and Gold candle holders - Candles are a simple decoration that can completely change the mood of the entire event in the best way.
Outdoor string lights - Decorate the outdoor space with these water-proof string lights.
Green table runner and French blue linen napkins - These reusable table additions are simple, yet add an elegant touch to any dinner party.
Shark robot vacuum - Vacuuming without the work, this is one of my favorite time-saving tools.
A holiday gift guide for stocking stuffers
Watercolor workbook - This one is actually on my own list this year, but I gifted this to my sister for her birthday and she’s been loving it.
Raw pistachio butter - A creamy and unique nut butter is a great stocking stuffer!
Larabars - A date-filled snack bar that’s great for an afternoon snack.
Dry roasted edamame - A crunchy, high-protein snack that can be saved for later!
Bean vivo snack mix - Another balanced snack mix that’s perfect on salads or enjoyed on its own.
Sweet nothings - A sweet and balanced snack made with creamy nut butter and fiber-rich dates.
Hu chocolate - A delicious vegan chocolate without the additives, I love the almond butter- and cashew butter-filled the most.
Aloha protein bar sampler - One of my favorite protein bars, there are so many delicious flavors, all made with high-quality ingredients.
Mrs. Meyers clean day candle - Made with plant-derived ingredients, Mrs. Meyers’ candles are scented without being overpowering.
Hardcover leather journals - My favorite journals for lists, writing, notes, and everything in between.
Smart bulbs - I have these smart bulbs across the house to help support my sleep rhythm.
A holiday gift guide for the fitness lover
Stanley cup water bottle - Having a water bottle you love can make all the difference in staying hydrated throughout the day.
Cure electrolytes - I love the Strawberry Kiwi flavor to add to my water after a sweaty workout or sauna session.
Sleepy Magnesi-Om cherry drink - To support a good evening sleep rhythm, this magnesium drink is a relaxing way to wind down in the evening.
Blender bombs - An easy addition to speed up making a smoothie, they’re packed with lots of nutrients. Plus, the Daily Move Mint bombs are my favorite and they are back in-stock for the holidays.
Blogilates booty bands - For a quick home workout, I love using these booty bands with an online workout class.
B yoga mat - This mat is plush and comfortable without it being too bulky to carry to yoga class.
New balance 530s - I wear these shoes every week at my strength and conditioning classes. They’re super supportive and great for wider feet.
FP Movement fleece vest - My go-to vest to throw on before the gym or heading for a walk outdoors.
LMNT electrolytes - Another electrolyte option with a variety of flavors.
Lululemon Align leggings - I greatly enjoy how smooth and comfortable these leggings are. Plus, they are great for yoga, strength training, or walking.
A holiday gift guide for the world traveler
Cotopaxi travel pack - For the adventure-enthusiasts and backpackers, this pack can be carried right on a plane or train. My husband and I used them for a 2 week trip to Italy & Greece for our honeymoon.
Hanging toiletry bag - I’ve had lots of toiletry bags over the years, but I love how much room this one has to pack everything I need.
Packing cubes - An easy way to stay organized while traveling.
Extra-long & warm coat - Both for travelers and anyone who lives in a cold environment, this is my all-time favorite coat. It feels like you are wrapped up in a blanket when you are walking around in the winter.
Shoe travel bags - This is absolutely necessary for anyone who is packing a bag to go away for the weekend. I always put my dirty shoes in these bags to keep things clean and organized in my bag.
Cabeau travel pillow - A good travel pillow can make all the difference, especially for a long flight.
Travel jewelry case - This smaller case fits well in the hanging toiletry bag, keeping jewelry organized and preventing it from getting lost.
A holiday gift guide for the reader
Kindle Paperwhite - The perfect way to read at night, the Kindle is small enough that you can lay down while digging into a good book.
Stoneware mugs - Nothing pairs better with a good book than a good cup of tea. I love these mugs from World Market!
Traditional Medicinals organic tea set - I love this organic tea set and all of the flavors from Traditional Medicinals. They are flavorful and full of added health benefits.
Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers - A Christian romance novel set in the 1850’s, this is one of my all-time favorite books.
The Good Food Solution by Meredyth Fletcher - A Christian health book that emphasizes the importance of food as nourishment, this was such an inspirational and beautiful read.
ESV Bible - I recently got this study Bible and have loved the commentary to help me better understand the Word.
The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah - A historical fiction book set in Alaska, this was a unique read about family and survival.
- - A light romantic comedy that I enjoyed reading after some heavier historical fiction books.
Book Lovers by- Another rom com that I gave 5 stars to earlier this year.
My Life in France by Julia Child - For the readers who love cooking and food, this memoir told the story of Julia Child and all she experienced in her life.
The Alice Network by Kate Quinn - For the historical fiction lovers, this book tells the story of a female spy and her network during WWI.
None Like Him by Jen Wilkin - An INCREDIBLE read! I’ve read it twice now and each time I am reminded more of who God is. I highly recommend reading it alongside friends or in a book club.
The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah - Another great historical fiction read, this book is set in France in the 1930’s.
A holiday gift guide for the home gardener
Leaves, Roots & Fruit: A Step-by-Step Guide to Planting an Organic Kitchen Garden by Nicole Johnsey Burke - Everything I know about gardening was learned from this book and a few others by Nicole. She always knows how to break it down in practical steps to help you grow your garden.
Fiskars garden tools - I don’t have many garden tools, but these have been helpful for both planting and harvesting.
Oxo salad spinner - After harvesting my greens, I always wash them a couple of times through with this salad spinner.
Williams Sonoma dish towels - Paired with the salad spinner, I love these dish towels. I have them in a variety of colors and they decorate the kitchen, while being useful.
Outdoor raised garden bed - If you’re just getting started with gardening, I highly recommend this raised bed. It’s easy to maintain and can fit on a deck.
Sustainable beeswax wrap - I discovered this brand at Expo West and have been using the wraps to keep my food safe ever since. I love their sustainable approach to packaging.
Weck medium jars - My favorite jars for making overnight oats and chia pudding!
Weck tall jars - I love these jars for enjoying a smoothie or storing protein balls.
Organic seed kit - This variety pack includes some of my favorite herbs to grow and cook with. From cilantro and basil to parsley and thyme, there’s a little bit of everything in this pack.
A holiday gift guide for the homebody
Ugg slippers - One way I support healthy hormones is by keeping my feet warm, especially during the winter months.
iPad mini and Apple pencil - From photo editing to drawing and creating on Canva, I love to use this combination.
Emily Gladney Art - One of my talented friends does such beautiful work, and it’s a great addition to any space. I have this very one hanging up in my office.
Cloud knit pajama set - Cozy and soft, I love these PJ sets from Target.
Parachute cotton robe - Stepping out of the shower in the winter, this cotton robe is great to bundle up in.
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum - Yes, this is vacuum number two on the list. Yes, I absolutely love this one too. Since it’s cordless, it’s so easy to carry around the house or use to vacuum up dog hair on the couch.
Casaluna chunky blanket - One more comfy, cozy recommendation is this chunky blanket. I’ve had it for years and it’s great for decorating the edge of the bed or cozying up in the evening.
A holiday gift guide for husbands & boyfriends
Lululemon ABC joggers - For outings, relaxing at home, or traveling, my husband wears his joggers whenever he can. I love that they look nice, even if he isn’t dressed up.
Adidas sambas - My husband is a size 14 and he told me these are his favorite shoes, and that they fit well. They’re great for work and life.
Nespresso Vertuo - For the coffee lovers out there who aren’t ready for a full on espresso machine, this is a great level before that.
Rothy’s shoes - These are on my husband’s wish list this year, after trying them on and deciding they would be a great shoe to wear to work.
Ninja Foodi grill and air fryer - My husband loves to make homemade french fries in this foodie, but it’s super versatile, which I love.
J.R.R. Tolkien 4-Book Boxed Set: The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings - A top read per my husband’s recommendation.
TheraGun - After the gym or traveling, this tool is excellent for soothing sore muscles.
Bombas socks - With lots of shoes on this guide, there’s always a need for socks. These socks have held up well and even have an extra thick ankle area to prevent them from slipping.
Helio Strap - While I have an Ultrahuman ring, my husband tracks his sleep with the Helio Strap. He’s had it for a few months and has been a big fan.
A note on gratitude
The holidays can come with many emotions, from overwhelm and exhaustion to sadness and grief or joy and excitement. Wherever you are on the spectrum, tapping in with yourself and experiencing the present moment can help to ground you and remind you of the beauty in each day.
Every single day there is so much to be thankful for. As the holidays grow closer, hold on to those little moments that you’re thankful for. Maybe it is something as small as a warm cup of coffee on a cold day or a sweet little baby celebrating Christmas for the first time.
The real magic and joy comes from showing up in each space with gratitude, spending time with people that you love and care for.
What’s next?
Stay tuned for the upcoming Grace’s grocery guide, with nourishing and delicious recipes, a grocery list, and prep tips to make meal time a little easier. The weekly grocery guides are exclusively for paid community members.
For holiday gathering inspiration, check out 10 balanced, beautiful, and delicious dishes to bring to your next gathering and The beautiful benefits you gain when you gather.
Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,
Grace Barker
P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ if you found it valuable? It helps more people find me, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!