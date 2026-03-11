Last week was one of the biggest highlights of my 2026 so far. I spent a week in sunny California, clocking in 60,000 steps across 3 days of what’s considered the ‘Coachella for foodies.’

This was my second year at Expo West, one of the largest natural product food conferences, where better-for-you brands like Simple Mills and Purely Elizabeth all come together to showcase their latest product launches and innovations.

My number one goal was to taste and discover the best minimal ingredient and most delicious products that are making it easier to eat well on the go. Sauces and spreads were another focus for me, since they are such an easy way to elevate a nourishing and colorful dish at home.

Heading to the Expo, I knew fiber and protein were going to be the hot topics. While there is great value in both of these macronutrients, I held a healthy skepticism when it comes to what is added in to these products.

At the end of the day, a balanced and well-rounded diet has a variety of both the macro- and micro-nutrients needed to fuel your body and help you thrive.

This week, I’m sharing:

My top 5 favorite products that I tried at Expo West this year

9 better-for-you sweet treats

The minimal ingredients sauces & spreads that could elevate any dish

High-protein snacks perfect for nourishing your body on-the-go

Pantry staples including brand new gluten-free pastas, rices, and granolas

Honorable mentions that I loved!

Notes: For dietary restrictions/preferences, everything I’m sharing is gluten-free and dairy-free! I’ve also linked many of the brands to help with visuals, but some of the products won’t be out until later this year.

My top 5 favorite new products from Expo West

Big Tree Farms’ BBQ Bali — Sweetened with coconut and full of organic ingredients, I cannot wait to use this sauce in stir fry! StarWalker Organic Farms’ Simply salt & pepper beef jerky — ‘Simply’ is an understatement. This regenerative, organic certified jerky is just beef, salt, and pepper. I paired it with oatmeal for breakfast every day I was at the show! Honey Mama’s Peanut chocolate chip Protein crunch bar — The flavor of this bar was incredible! This refrigerated bar has 8g of protein but tastes like a chocolate peanut butter sweet treat. Everything I tried from them was so delicious! Joolie’s Organic date pops brownie date & nut energy bites — Simple & delicious, these date bites are the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. Made with dates, walnuts, and dark chocolate they are a wonderful, gluten-free snack or sweet treat option. A Dozen Cousins’ Brazilian steakhouse quick marinade — I’m such a fan of every sauce this brand puts out, but let me tell you, this marinade was next level. Coming out this Fall, it’s a minimal ingredient sauce perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. I can’t wait for you to try this one!

9 better-for-you sweet treats from Expo West

Just Date’s Organic mini dark chocolate chips — With just 3 ingredients, these little chocolate chips are sweetened purely with dates. Perfect for baking some nourishing sweet treats! Alter Eco’s dark chocolate bites — I love dark chocolate and I love a mission-driven company, so Alter Eco’s bites are the perfect blend of the two. The little bites are the perfect sweet treat when you just want a taste of dark chocolate to end the day. Baris’ dipped extra dark chocolate raspberries — This vegan sweet treat is a great freezer-friendly sweet treat without a bunch of added sugar. Kelsi’s Brownie batter bites — If you love fudge, you’re going to love these fudgey bites made with almonds, dates, and honey. I was so impressed with the ingredient label and the extra boost of fiber in each bite! Kize’s Cookie dough bar — For the cookie dough fans, this is a gluten-free/dairy-free alternative with a greater mission. Plus each bar includes 10g of protein. Emmy’s organics soft & chewy coconut cookies — Made with coconut, agave syrup, and almond flour, these cookie bites are vegan and gluten-free treat that is just the perfect little bite. Undercover’s dark chocolate + sea salt quinoa crisps — A household favorite of ours from last year that I couldn’t help but include again, I absolutely love how simple these ingredients are. Made with dark chocolate, quinoa, and sea salt, these little snacks are a better-for-you sweet treat that’s made without gluten. Freakin Wholesome’s almond butter filled dates — When you’re short on time, I love these pre-made almond butter filled dates. They make a great pre-workout snack to give you an extra boost of energy too. Sweet Loren’s Ready-to-bake chocolate chunk scones — If you’re gluten-free and dairy-free, Sweet Loren’s delivers on some yummy tasting and allergen-friendly sweet treats. The new scones are coming soon, perfect for when you’re having people over and want to be the hostess with the mostest.

The best minimal ingredient sauces & spreads from Expo West

My favorite high-protein products from Expo West

Biena’s Edamame snacks with Himalayan pink salt — With 13g of protein and 5g of fiber per pack, this is an easy, high-protein snack for on-the-go. Chomps’ Savory breakfast chicken sausage stick — This newly certified B Corp just launched 3 new flavors, but the breakfast chicken sausage was my absolute favorite! Simple Mills’ Nut & seed trail bar — Always delivering on simple, nourishing products, this bar incorporates 7g of protein and 2g of fiber. Made with nuts, seeds, and fruit, you’re going to love this ingredient list. Brooklyn Biltong Lemon & pepper air-dried Steak Slices — With 32g of protein and 100% grass-fed beef, this is a simple, clean, and delicious snack option! Amylu’s maple chicken breakfast patties — When you don’t have time to prep breakfast but need an easy protein option, these chicken breakfast patties will really come in handy. 14g of protein per 2 patties made with antibiotic-free chicken!

Nutrient-packed rices, pastas, and gluten-free breads from Expo West

Honorable mentions from Expo West

