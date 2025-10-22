Welcome to Grace & Greens, where we are nourishing our bodies to flourish in all that we do! This is a writing on wellness, designed to give you actionable ways to support your own journey to balanced living.

I hope you enjoy learning more about the value of adding in more greens, with practical ways to make it happen in an enjoyable way!

More than just greens

Just imagine a plate filled only with mixed greens. That’s it. No chicken, no fish, no nuts, no dressing, no sweet potatoes - just a couple of leaves. It doesn’t sound very appetizing, does it?

I used to be under the impression that less is more and that anything other than vegetables was not good for my body. Exercising to balance calories in versus calories out, filling up my plates with only veggies, and discounting every other good thing that food has to offer.

I can still remember how tired I felt after eating that way. After feeling the negative effects on my body and hormone health, I finally realized, it was time to make a change; something wasn’t working. And that’s when I came to understand that food is about more than simply what’s on your plate.

Here’s what I learned about nourishment and balanced eating

Nourishing your body with quality and variety is essential.

Food was never meant to be about restriction or perfectionism, but an opportunity to enjoy and provide your body with what it needs to thrive.

Nourishing your body is good for you and for the people around you, so you can show up every day with energy to do what you love. What if instead of cutting foods out, you focused on adding more in?

Grace, greens, and the journey to balance

Grace & Greens was born first out of a desire to share all that I was learning about what it means to cook healthy, balanced, and delicious meals, nourishing both my body and my tastebuds.

But, as I continued to share the name with family and friends, I realized it has a much deeper meaning.

Offering grace

To offer grace is to provide courteous goodwill or a gift of forgiveness, just as the Lord has forgiven us. Breaking free from perfectionist tendencies and a desire for control, giving myself grace all along my journey to a healthy, balanced life has been key. It’s helped me move forward, ensuring I am building sustainable rhythms, and working with my life instead of against it.

Grace also means a simple elegance which goes so well with the beauty that comes from nourishing your body with real food. It doesn’t have to be complicated, but pulling in a variety of good ingredients can not only taste great, but it can support your body with the nutrients it needs to thrive! This is far different than my initial approach of building a plate.

Despite my earlier story of eating only greens, I still do love my greens very much! Now, I just enjoy them paired with many other wonderful ingredients. From arugula and butter lettuce, to cucumbers and zucchini, I greatly enjoy all of the green produce.

Going through the IIN program, I learned that different colors correlate with different nutrients in food. I’m amazed by how intentional and purposeful all of creation is. It has both intrigued me to learn more and excited me to fill my plate with a variety of colorful foods.

The meaning of green

Diving deeper into the color green, it represents life, calmness, and serenity. When feeling stressed, there is great value in stepping outside into the natural world. Because our environment is constantly shaping us, this shift in setting can impact how we are feeling.

The next time you are feeling stressed or overwhelmed, take a step outside. See what happens when the fresh air hits your face, the sunshine warms your skin, and the trees flow in the wind, outlined by the beautiful blue skies. You’ll probably feel different. This is the power of the color green.

The healthy benefits of eating greens

The mantra “eat your greens” is popular for a reason, with a variety of produce with shades of green offering nutrients to support a nourished body. From folates and chlorophyll to magnesium and vitamin K, greens support heart health, circulation, and the respiratory system.

By eating smarter, and combining multiple foods in one meal, you can maximize the impact that foods have on your system.

Did you know that avocado has anti-inflammatory properties? I recently learned about a study done to prove the power in combining foods. It showed that if avocado is added to a meal such as a hamburger, it can have beneficial anti-inflammatory and vascular health effects that wouldn’t occur if eating the burger alone.

Wow, isn’t that incredible? The power of nutrient-rich food! Read the full study here. This is such a good reminder that there is benefit to combining a variety of different ingredients onto your plate.

10 easy ways to eat more greens

From salads and soups to sauces, smoothies and stir fry, there are so many ways for you to pack in extra nutrients and nourish your body well! Remember, it’s about adding in more of the good!

Enjoy a salad with a mix of greens (kale, spinach, butter lettuce, watercress, arugula). Swap out your morning coffee for a cup of matcha. Add green bell peppers into chilis and soups. Use bok choy in a stir fry. Make lettuce the vehicle for your meals, with lettuce wraps or lettuce-wrapped burgers. Throw frozen zucchini or cucumber into your smoothie. Build a nourish bowl with two to three different types of greens. Top your salad or bowl with pumpkin seeds. Throw a sheet pan of broccoli, Brussels sprouts and zucchini in the oven. Make a pesto or chimichurri with fresh green herbs.

Which of these are you going to try this week? Leave a comment

What to cook with nutrient-rich greens

Now that you know easy ways to eat more greens, here’s how to add more vegetables to your meals and enjoy nutrient-rich greens at home.

Arugula

It’s rich in vitamin A, C, and K; supports vision, immune function, and bone health.

Try these Honey harissa chicken bowls or these Firecracker beef bowls.

Avocado

They are packed with monounsaturated fats for glowing skin.

Try these Sheet pan lemon pepper chicken & asparagus rice bowls, this Balanced avocado beef bowl, or these lettuce wraps.

Basil

It includes anti-inflammatory properties and vitamin K, which supports bone and heart health.

Try this Tomato-basil pesto pasta or this Sheet pan kale basil pesto salmon.

Broccoli

It’s rich in vitamin C and K, this vegetable can help reduce inflammation, support balanced blood sugar, and improve the immune system.

Try these Mediterranean turkey meatball bowls with fresh pesto or these Thai basil chicken bowls.

Brussels sprouts

They are also high in vitamin C and K, Brussels are rich in antioxidants and fiber to support digestion.

Cook this Sweet Italian sheet pan dinner or these Sheet pan bulgogi turkey meatballs with brown rice.

Cucumber

High in water content, this fruit (yes, seriously!) offers potassium, fiber, and antioxidants that promote hydration and healthy blood sugar levels.

Cook these Spicy peanut ground turkey rice bowls or these Garlic-lemon chicken Greek bowls.

Green bell peppers

Green bell peppers are full of vitamin C to support immunity.

Try these Cilantro-lime rice bowls.

Kale

Kale is rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene, and other nutrients to support a healthy heart and eye health.

Try this Gluten-free mini beef sliders with a simple kale salad or these Kale & chicken sausage egg bites.

Matcha

This concentrated green tea is packed with antioxidants and phytochemicals, to support healthy cholesterol levels and improve concentration.

Pumpkin seeds

Packed with healthy fats, magnesium, and zinc, they can support heart health and potentially improve fertility.

Try this Pumpkin spice granola or this Raspberry cacao protein pancake breakfast bowl.

Plus, read more about what I do to support my hormones with seed cycling.

Spinach

Considered a ‘superfood’, it’s high in vitamin K, A, and folate which helps to protect against disease and lower blood pressure.

Try this Bake-ahead spinach & egg omelette or this Fresh greens taco salad.

Watercress

Considered a powerful nutrient punch, it is rich in vitamin K, which helps with blood clotting and supporting healthy bones.

Cook this Grilled garlic steak with roasted veggies.

Zucchini

Packed with vitamin C and B6, zucchini supports good digestion and can improve your immune system.

Try this Pan-seared chicken & zucchini with herby green sauce or this Pumpkin spice smoothie.

Enjoying variety and abundance

The key to getting in your greens is adding in a variety and an abundance of them to maximize the amount of nutrients that you provide your body.

Notice I said ‘adding in’, instead of ‘only eating’. That makes a real difference!

Produce is an amazing gift, one that can elevate any and every dish you create. I’m looking forward to seeing what you try in your home kitchen.

Here’s to nourishing your body well so you can continue to flourish in all that you do!

All the best,

Grace Barker

