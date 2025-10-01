A warm sip of freshly brewed coffee with a hint of vanilla on a rainy day. The smell of freshly baked pumpkin spice granola wafting through the house. A refreshing feeling of walking the dog in the sunshine after a full day of work. Walking out to the backyard garden, harvesting the freshest green bell peppers for dinner. Sitting around the dining room table with a handful of friends, cards flying and laughter overflowing. Getting into bed early to cozy up and dive into a good book.

It truly is a lovely life.

Beauty is often found in the simple things, and I want to enter this new season with gratitude, savoring every little joy that characterizes the days. If we go too fast, we just might miss it.

There will always be more to do, but what would it look like for you to slow down and pause just for a minute? What would it look like to show up with gratitude and appreciation for this lovely little life you are living?

A seasonal recipe: Pumpkin spice granola

Part of slowing down for me looks like taking the time to bake something instead of just grabbing it at the store. I love the process. I love the ability to pack in extra nutrients and creatively add in ingredients to shift the flavor. Oh, and of course, I love the wafts of warming cinnamon and nutmeg that linger in my kitchen for hours.

Enjoy the warming cinnamon air wafting in your kitchen - download the recipe card below!

Books to inspire

My Life in France by Julia Child - If you loved

’s memoir, you’ll love this read. Julia Child seems like quite the woman, cooking, writing, and recipe testing all the time. I was inspired by her dedication to a project and how she didn’t quit until it was a success. May we all learn a thing or two about the power of hard work and dedication to a job well done.

Tipping Point: How Little Things Can Make a Big Difference by Malcolm Gladwell - With a blend of science and storytelling, it was fascinating to learn how things spread. Whether disease, information, or even mindsets, some factors can have a bigger impact than others. It’s worth the read for anyone curious about virality, human behavior, and information-sharing in today’s world.

None Like Him: 10 Ways God is Different from Us (and Why That’s a Good Thing) by Jen Wilkin - God is incredible and so far different than us in the best of ways. Jen breaks down ten ways like sovereignty and omnipresence, that we try to be like Him, despite our humanity. I love how she included practical examples of how this plays out and specific verses to share who He says He is.

Opportunities to learn something new

Smoothies - Despite recent criticism, smoothies do seem to have many benefits, especially if you are trying to add more color to your diet.

Seasonal produce - Not all fruits and vegetables are created equal; some may have even more benefits for your health!

Supplements - ‘Let’s eat more wholesome, nourishing foods’ is a phrase I say often. But, why?

Plants - The benefits of greenery are ten-fold when it comes to your health, whether a house plant on your desk or spending more time outside.

Communicating with food - With an emphasis on the power of food as medicine, Dr. Mark Hyman shares the value of incorporating a variety of color on your plate throughout the day, and the signals it shares with our bodies.

Regular trips to the farmer’s market

Bright green bell peppers and orange, bee-loving marigolds are going wild in my home garden right now. Soon enough, a variety of lettuces and kales will be ready for harvesting, too. Until I am fully self-sufficient from my garden, I’ve enjoyed the regular rhythm of visiting my local farmer’s market.

As we transition seasons, some of the freshest seasonal produce includes apples, pears, sweet potatoes, spaghetti squash, carrots, beets, corn, and butternut squash. These heartier foods will support our bodies as the weather cools by providing us with a steady stream of energy.

Food for thought What would you do differently knowing you have nothing to lose?

