While I love my regular rhythms and routines, there’s something about variety that is good for us — especially as we age.

A small way I try to exercise this is through grocery shopping at different stores. While I love the farmers’ market, Whole Foods, and the specialty grocery stores I visited abroad, this week I chose the well-loved Trader Joe’s to pick up some nourishing ingredients.

It always feels a bit nostalgic, since I first started shopping at TJ’s when I moved to the city of Raleigh. Now, it’s my go-to grocery spot before I’m hosting, especially when I want to pick up an abundance of fresh florals at a reasonable price.

The important takeaway here is that you don’t have to shop at a specialty foods shop or spend $15 on a jar of almond butter to enjoy healthy meals at home (though I will say, I’m a huge fan of a quality nut butter).

No matter where you shop, if you stick to picking up real food ingredients — quality protein, fresh produce, minimal-ingredient sauces, and nuts & seeds, you’ll be well on your way to supporting your body well and feeling good!

Here’s the inside scoop on everything we ate this week as a family of two, with a downloadable grocery list to make your week even smoother. Plus, what I’ve been loving this week, like my go-to electrolytes and some new reads I discovered.

With lots of plant-based protein sources and colorful produce, these easy weeknight dinners just scream summer. I can’t wait for you to try them :)

Here’s what I made this week

Monday - Thai quinoa summer salad

A refreshing summer dish that works great for a no-heat work lunch, a picnic in the park, or enjoying poolside (my personal favorite). Made with shelled edamame and fluffy quinoa, this salad packs in 18 grams of plant-based protein before you add on any chicken. Did I mention the sauce is so creamy, dreamy, and made with my favorite secret ingredient?!

Plus, it’s cooked and ready to go in less than 30 minutes. With 6 servings, feel free to a few portions in the freezer and save it for an easy weekend meal too.

Tuesday - Sheet pan Italian chicken sausage with roasted veggies

An easy weeknight dinner ready in 45 minutes, this roasted sheet pan dinner combines all of your favorite summer produce — sweet potatoes, yellow onion, bell peppers, and zucchini. With the addition of chicken sausage and roasted chickpeas, each serving offers 25 grams of protein.

Wednesday - Dairy-free pesto pasta with herby turkey meatballs & green beans

An olive-oil basil pesto is the ultimate summer dressing — rich in omega-3’s to support heart and hormone health, we’ll be making a variety of pestos all summer long. This oat pasta layered with creamy pesto pairs beautiful with seared, herby turkey meatballs, and roasted green beans.

Thursday - Ahi tuna tacos with cilantro-lime cabbage slaw

Round off the week with a quick, easy, and high-protein fish taco dinner. Load up almond flour or corn tortillas with crunchy cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, and seared ahi tuna for a balanced and delicious meal! And I topped mine with this quality sauce for an extra boost of flavor.

This week’s grocery list & recipes

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