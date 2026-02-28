After watching the Olympics over the past few weeks, there was one thing I couldn’t stop thinking about:

How are these athletes nourishing their bodies to have enough energy to perform so well?

From their habits and routines to what they eat for dinner and how they balance their time, the whole life of an Olympian seems quite interesting. Especially the gymnasts and figure skaters — my personal favorites!

Before I create and share simple, nourishing, and delicious recipes with you each week, I actually love to dig in and research. This week I read Run Fast, Eat Slow, written with Olympian Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky. Their approach to cooking aligns well with my philosophy:

Nourishing your body with real, whole foods can support a healthier, more balanced you all while tasting absolutely delicious!

While we aren’t training for the Olympics, our lives still involve regular movement, activities, and booked schedules — all of which require energy!

For that reason, I looked for unique ingredients and pairings for this week’s menu that:

support steady energy levels

help you hit your protein goals

reduce inflammation

support overall digestion

Some of my favorite nutrient highlights:

Cinnamon is full of antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic disease.

Dates include calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which promote healthy bones and give your body an extra boost of essential nutrients.

Parsley is packed with Vitamins A, C, and K which supports your immune system.

And just as every Olympic athlete has their coach, know that you have me supporting you, encouraging you, and equipping you so you can nourish your body well and find the balance in all that you do!

All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone.

To keep things simple in nourishing your body and showing up with more balanced energy, you’ll find my full grocery list, prep guide, and printable recipes below.

I truly want the healthy choice to be the easy choice for you, and having a plan is a great way to make that happen!