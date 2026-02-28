A healthy & easy meal plan - v.65
Enjoy more energy and more flavor with this week's high-protein breakfast, 4 healthy dinners, and a fiber-rich snack. Plus a grocery list and prep tips to save you time and mental effort!
After watching the Olympics over the past few weeks, there was one thing I couldn’t stop thinking about:
How are these athletes nourishing their bodies to have enough energy to perform so well?
From their habits and routines to what they eat for dinner and how they balance their time, the whole life of an Olympian seems quite interesting. Especially the gymnasts and figure skaters — my personal favorites!
Before I create and share simple, nourishing, and delicious recipes with you each week, I actually love to dig in and research. This week I read Run Fast, Eat Slow, written with Olympian Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky. Their approach to cooking aligns well with my philosophy:
Nourishing your body with real, whole foods can support a healthier, more balanced you all while tasting absolutely delicious!
While we aren’t training for the Olympics, our lives still involve regular movement, activities, and booked schedules — all of which require energy!
For that reason, I looked for unique ingredients and pairings for this week’s menu that:
support steady energy levels
help you hit your protein goals
reduce inflammation
support overall digestion1
Some of my favorite nutrient highlights:
Cinnamon is full of antioxidants which can help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic disease.
Dates include calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which promote healthy bones and give your body an extra boost of essential nutrients.
Parsley is packed with Vitamins A, C, and K which supports your immune system.
And just as every Olympic athlete has their coach, know that you have me supporting you, encouraging you, and equipping you so you can nourish your body well and find the balance in all that you do!
All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual, and nourishing your body looks different for everyone.
Apple cinnamon baked oatmeal casserole — A prep-ahead breakfast full of fiber, keeping you full until lunch! This gluten-free baked oatmeal is warming and naturally sweetened, making this the perfect blend of nourishing and delicious!
High-protein citrus tuna salad — A simple, high-protein salad to pull together from your pantry staples in less than 5 minutes! The bright sliced oranges pair beautifully with the creamy tuna salad and crunchy greens.
Sheet pan zucchini turkey meatballs with crispy potatoes — A balanced, plant-forward dish where even the meatballs have extra veggies inside! Enjoy these savory turkey meatballs with crispy potato wedges, all paired with a creamy sun-dried tomato dipping sauce.
Rainbow Greek meatball bowls with parsley hummus — A fiber-rich bowl, balanced with roasted veggies, savory meatballs, and an herby green sauce my husband can’t stop talking about! Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner packed with nutrients!
Sweet & sour chicken bowls — Made with pan-seared chicken in a tangy sweet and sour sauce and paired with nutrient-packed greens. Enjoy this balanced and easy weeknight dinner that just might be tastier than take out!
Chocolate brownie energy balls — Packed with magnesium and fiber, these energy balls are perfect for satisfying a sweet craving without the sugar crash. Enjoy this easy and delicious snack, especially if you’re a chocolate lover like me!
To keep things simple in nourishing your body and showing up with more balanced energy, you’ll find my full grocery list, prep guide, and printable recipes below.
I truly want the healthy choice to be the easy choice for you, and having a plan is a great way to make that happen!