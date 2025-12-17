Sweet cacao, bright raspberry, warming cinnamon, salted peanut, fluffy carrot cake, chocolate cherry — These are just a few of the flavors that remind me of Christmas. From cookie exchanges and holiday parties to Christmas lights dotting every street, there is something warm & cozy about this time of year, situated right in the midst of the chilly winter.

While I love to indulge in some of my favorite sweet treats, I like to prioritize choosing foods that nourish me and make me feel good too. Lately, I’ve been loving overnight oats. It’s a balanced meal that is grounding and satisfying, while also providing good energy to take on the day.

The best part is, each of these overnight oats are a simple, prep-ahead breakfast that can support digestion, energy, and stress levels during the holiday season.

This holiday series is all about ridiculously nourishing and absolutely delicious overnight oats, with seasonal flavors for an extra boost of joy! I truly believe that healthy eating doesn’t have to be complicated or restrictive, but should feel good and taste good too.

Benefits behind these breakfasts

Rolled oats for fiber to support healthy digestion

Flaxseed for omega-3s to help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance

Banana with potassium and vitamin B6 to support muscle function

Nut butter for a boost of healthy monounsaturated fats to keep blood sugar steady

A pinch of salt to support hydration and electrolyte balance for healthy nerve function

Cacao nibs are high in flavonoids, which support heart and brain health

Coconut yogurt with probiotics to support gut health and digestion

Cinnamon offering warmth and antioxidants, supporting metabolic health

Walnuts rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are anti-inflammatory and support brain health

Carrots rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A to support vision and immune function

Dark chocolate is high in flavonoids, which support heart and brain health

Dark sweet cherries rich in antioxidants and potassium to support cardiovascular health

Superfood cookies made with almond flour and pumpkin seeds for healthy fats and fiber to provide a sustained source of energy

These balanced and nourishing breakfasts are the perfect way to start your day, whether you’re finishing up a work project, wrapping up presents, traveling for the holidays, plans to sit in your PJs and watch Christmas movies all afternoon (Eloise at Christmastime should definitely be on your list!).

By adding more nutrients at the beginning of the day, you can ensure you body gets everything it needs, so you can show up as the best version of you, wherever your holiday plans take you.

Plus, whether you’re gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan, or looking to eat more protein, these overnight oats offer flexible options so that everyone can enjoy.

I’d love to know, what’s your favorite holiday flavor?

What protein powder should you use?

I love adding protein powder to these overnight oats recipes because they increase the overall protein content from about 10 grams to almost 30 grams (depending on the protein powder you choose) .

I prioritize getting 25 to 30 grams of protein each morning because of how much it supports my blood sugar levels, and the difference in makes it my energy throughout the day. (Read more about why I started eating more protein here)

If you are a fan of a whey protein (lactose free), I enjoy KION’s chocolate and vanilla protein. As a community member, you can use code GRACEANDGREENS for 10% off your order.

If you are looking for a dairy-free option, I have been loving Ancient Nutrition’s vanilla bone broth protein powder.

Not only is adding in more protein important to me, but ensuring that it is high-quality and research-backed.

