It’s one of those weeks where I’ve rearranged the couch, decluttered the laundry room, and started going through our pantry to see if anything needs to go — just a little refresh to prepare for what’s coming.

I think it has something to do with the warmer weather, wanting to simplify what’s around me to make room for a relaxing summer.

This desire to seek simplicity definitely overflowed into other areas of my life too, especially with the nourishing meals I made this week!

When creating a new dish, I love to strike a fine balance — easy enough that I can make after a busy day, and enjoyable enough that we feel satisfied (and of course, want to have it as leftovers again the next day).

I truly believe that a nutrient-packed meal doesn’t have to come at the sacrifice of flavor, your budget, or even your relaxing summer evenings.

Here’s the inside scoop on everything we ate this week, with a downloadable grocery list for you to make it at home. Plus, what I’m loving to make this week a little simpler and more nourishing.

What we ate this week

Monday — Garlic ginger salmon bowls with edamame rice

Remember Emily Mariko? Well, she had a good thing going. But, we’ve made a few small upgrades make this dish even more nourishing!

Tuesday — Ancestral beef & cabbage stir fry

If you love to grab takeout, but want to be good to your budget and your health, this recipe is for you! Bonus points if you pack it for a picnic!!

Wednesday — Stuffed sweet potato taco bowls

Call yourself a creative with these balanced and easy weeknight dinner! We’re roasting sweet potatoes to perfection before filling them up with all the delicious ingredients.

Thursday — Chimichurri lentil pasta with roasted chicken thighs

Quick, easy, and surprisingly high in protein, this is one of those dishes that I’ll make when I don’t want to spend much time cooking (because there’s books to be read and warm evenings to take advantage of, of course!)

Friday — Chimichurri steak with roasted potatoes

Since you already have chimichurri made, you might as well use it! This is one of our go-to date night meals — elevated, yet surprisingly easy to pull together.

This week’s grocery list

Download the grocery list, unlock this week’s healthy & easy recipes, and get access to all 75+ weekly meal plans below — exclusively for paid subscribers