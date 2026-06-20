As we walked out of yoga class, my friend asked me what meals I’m making this week. She told me she was feeling quite uninspired in the kitchen, and she’s really prioritizing her protein intake.

First, I was so glad to hear that because protein is generally the macronutrient that women don’t prioritize enough (more on that here), yet it is so beneficial for healthy hormones.

I also totally knew where she was coming from — she works a demanding job, is very active in the community, and wants to prioritize her health amidst the busyness of her schedule.

There’s often this unspoken pressure that every dinner has to be immaculate — great presentation, new ingredients, special techniques. But the reality is, a simple and nourishing meal is just as delicious in my book. And, arguably, way more sustainable for eating healthy meals every day.

This week’s recipes are focused on the basics — prioritizing high-quality protein and real whole foods. These quick and easy meals are some of my go-to recipes when I have a busy week and don’t want to think twice about what I’m cooking for dinner.

Keep reading for:

5 high-protein dinners I made for our household of two this week

A downloadable grocery list to take something off your to-do list

The healthy products I’ll be restocking for my kitchen on Prime Day

What we ate this week

Monday — Summer taco bowls with peach mango salsa

Enjoy some seasonal produce with this refreshing twist to the classic taco bowl. The bright and tangy flavor of the fruit pairs beautifully with the savory beef and veggies. This salsa situation will definitely be frequenting my dinner table this summer.

Tuesday — Air fryer salmon with crispy potato rounds

A spin on fish & chips, this easy dinner is thrown right into the air fryer to cook. Paired with a light poppyseed salad, this meal transported me to the shores of London where we dined on the most delicious fish & chips by the sea.

Wednesday — Honey Dijon greens & grains bowls

Enjoy these colorful and balanced bowls, with roasted sweet potatoes, fresh greens, and pan-seared chicken with a honey Dijon drizzle on top. It’s great for an easy dinner, but even better for lunch the next day.

Thursday — Moroccan chicken thighs with sweet yellow rice

A one-pan meal is great anytime of year, but especially in the summer, when doing dishes is just not on the bucket list. The in-season zucchini pairs wonderfully with the crispy chicken thighs and sweet tasting yellow rice. Plus, we add lots of spices to make this even richer in antioxidants.

Friday — Thai basil chicken bowls

High in protein and fiber, this dish combines the sweet-savory flavors of refreshing coconut aminos, crunchy chili oil, and Thai basil leaves. With crispy baked broccoli and juicy chicken stir fry, it’s absolutely delicious.

4 health & wellness things I’m restocking

With it being Amazon Prime week, I’ll be restocking on these electrolytes packs made with coconut water, these color-changing lightbulbs that are incredible for a quality sleep, this gluten-free, dairy-free vanilla bone broth protein powder we use almost daily, and the tulip muffin tin liners I use for all my better-for-you baked goods.

This week’s grocery list & recipes

Five healthy, 45-minutes-or-less dinners are waiting below — Paid subscribers get the printable grocery list, all 5 recipes, and instant access to 75+ weeks of meal plans already in the archive — that’s over 375 recipes ready whenever you need dinner inspiration.

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