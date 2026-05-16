As a work from home girl, there are days when I need something quick and easy, but don’t have time to make a full meal.

This 5-minute tuna salad is my go-to, rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats. The fun thing about tuna salad is there are so many ways to mix and match it.

To better support my digestion and hit my fiber goals, I added fiber-rich ingredients like artichokes and black olives to make this extra nourishing!

And while popcorn might not sound so appealing, I highly recommend you try it before you knock it.

I greatly enjoy this coconut oil popcorn as an easy carbohydrate source (with a boost of fiber) for the days when I don’t have time to cook a whole sweet potato or rice to pair with this dish. Coconut oil is rich in MCTs or medium-chain triglycerides that boost energy.

Have a little fun on your lunch break this week without taking too much time away from your work and enjoy this easy tuna salad!

Servings: 1 | Prep: 3 minutes | Total time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the tuna salad:

1 can of tuna, drained — I prefer YellowTail by Safe Catch with 43 grams of protein per can, mercury tested, and sustainably caught!

1 tablespoon avocado mayonnaise — I love this mayo, full of healthy fats to support healthy hormones.

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sriracha, optional

Black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup sliced black olives

1/4 cup whole artichoke hearts (find it in the aisle with beans and canned foods)

1 cup spinach

For serving:

Coconut oil popcorn or seed crackers for serving — I love Simple Mills and Lesser Evil!

Fresh crudités (sliced bell peppers, carrots, and cucumber)

Instructions

Chop the salad ingredients: Roughly chop 1 cup spinach, 1/4 cup artichoke hearts, and 1/4 cup black olives. Add to a mixing bowl. Add the tuna and mix-ins: Add 1 drained can of tuna, 1 Tbsp avocado mayonnaise, 1 tsp Dijon mustard, and black pepper to taste. Toss everything together until well combined. Add sriracha as desired. Serve: Plate alongside fresh crudités and your choice of coconut oil popcorn or seed crackers for scooping. Enjoy!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes — make the tuna salad ahead of time and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Add the spinach just before serving so it stays fresh and doesn’t wilt. You can easily double or triple this recipe to save your future self some time!

What if I am vegetarian or vegan? Swap the tuna for mashed chickpeas. Use the same mix-ins and dressing. It works beautifully and adds a great boost of fiber.

What can I serve this with? This pairs beautifully with fresh crudités like sliced bell peppers, carrots, and cucumber for dipping. Coconut oil popcorn or seed crackers add a satisfying crunch and extra fiber. It also works stuffed into a gluten-free roll for a quick lunch.

Can I add more vegetables? Yes! Diced celery, red onion, or cucumber mixed directly into the salad will add great crunch and freshness without changing the flavor profile.

How do I adjust the heat? Start with a small amount of sriracha and build up to your preference. You can also swap sriracha for a pinch of red pepper flakes if you prefer a milder heat.

What tuna do you recommend? I prefer YellowTail by Safe Catch with 43 grams of protein per can, mercury tested, and sustainably caught! Look for tuna packed in water for the best texture.

Can I make this higher protein? It already delivers a solid amount of protein from the tuna, but you can boost it further by adding a soft-boiled egg on top or mixing in a tablespoon of hemp seeds.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

For more delicious, nourishing meals, check out The recipe box or the Weekly meal plans. You can follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite wellness brands at a discount.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

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