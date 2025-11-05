As the weather cools and the seasons officially shift to Fall, there is so much beauty in the cozy evenings indoors and the warming flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg, and pumpkin in a variety of dishes.

This seasonal shift also brings along the unwelcome colds and allergies, something none of us look forward to. While they aren’t fun, it’s a sign that the immune system is working, trying to remove toxins from the body and protect against disease.

Another sign the immune system is working to remove something is inflammation. The original intention is for the immune system to turn on, remove what is unwelcome in the body through inflammation, then turn off. In the modern day world, however, many are living in a state of chronic inflammation. Some of the biggest factors that contribute to this include stress, lack of quality sleep, poor diet, and either too much or too little exercise.

Each of these factors has one common through-line: there isn’t a balance.

Finding the balance to support a strong immunity

To support a strong immune system, we need balance. We need a balance of work and play, a regular rhythm of rest, a variety of colorful food on our plate, and simple and consistent movement over extremes. I’ve seen the negative toll that extremes can take on the body, and I promise, it doesn’t support a healthy life - you can read more about that here.

One other key contributor to a strong immune system is a flourishing gut. 80% of the immune system is developed in the gut. I talk a lot about the gut-brain connection and how physical health can impact mental health, and this is just another layer to it all.

It’s quite beautiful, the systems and processes that make up the body. But, we must continually tune in and listen to know how to support them best so the systems can function optimally.

7 ways you can support a stronger immune system

1. Soak in the sunshine

Spending time outdoors used to be the normal. Now, the amount of time we spend outside compared to just 40 years ago, is far less. This is greatly impacting how much Vitamin D we are getting, amongst other things. You can read the full study about the ‘Inside Epidemic’ here.

Just as plants need water and sunlight to thrive, so do we! Vitamin D contributes to healthy bones, the immune system, and building strong muscles. Plus, sunlight can also trigger serotonin and melatonin in the body, improving mood and supporting great sleep.

It’s no coincidence that ‘seasonal depression’ or signs of a low mood happen during the time of year when we experience less daylight. Sunlight (and fresh air) has a direct impact on our gut microbiota which impacts both our mental health and our physical health.

I love getting outside early in the morning, even when it’s chilly, to wake up my system and let the sun shine on my face and skin. After that, I try to carve out little moments in my day to get in some more sunshine. Lunch outside or a walk around the block to break up time on the computer or developing a recipe. I also use Vitamin D3 spray for some extra support in the colder months.

Remember, it’s not about the extremes, but making small shifts that will support you in feeling like your best self.

How can you soak in more sunshine?

Open up the window shades each morning

Go for a walk during lunch

Take a break outside near a grassy area

Work near a window

2. Eat with intention

Image by Grace Barker

The gut microbiota thrive on a variety of colorful foods and a mixture of prebiotic and probiotic rich foods. By slowing down and being intentional about the food that you put on your plate, you can provide your body with a variety of nutrients to help it thrive.

Nutrient-rich foods include leafy greens, berries, fatty fish, and walnuts. I also love to add in many vitamin C rich foods like citrus fruits, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and berries.

If you want to learn more about the foods I eat to support a healthy gut, I wrote about it here.

How can you eat more immunity-boosting foods?

3. Get good, regular sleep

Image by Grace Barker

Sleep has been a hot topic lately, especially with wearables like the Ultrahuman ring (which I, personally am a fan of). Ultimately, sleep is the foundation, impacting performance, immunity, and beauty. Without it, it’s harder to exercise, make good decisions, listen to your body, eat nourishing foods, and everything else you strive to do in a day. Plus, short sleepers have an increase in infection, insulin resistance, and disease, which is the opposite of supporting a healthy immune system.*

While it can be easy to try and keep going or pushing through to get in a few more hours of work before the day is done, if your body is telling you to slow down and to rest, tap in and listen. Rest is just as productive as any other activity you have on your to-do list, and arguably more productive.

I’ve seen the biggest shift in my own sleep patterns when I have a regular wind-down and wake-up routine, aligning with my circadian rhythm.

How can you get good, regular sleep?

Go to bed and wake up around the same time each day

When your alarm goes off in the morning, get out of bed and get moving

Drink water when you first wake up

Enjoy a balanced breakfast in the first hour of waking (breakfast inspiration here!)

Move throughout the day to let your energy flow

Eat meals during regular times, not too late in the evening

Step away from work to relax in the evening

Turn off overhead lights and reduce blue light (TV, computer, phone) in the evening

Enjoy a magnesium drink a couple of hours before going to sleep (I love this one!)

Charge your phone in another room or bathroom at night

Take a warm, calming shower before bed

Swap scrolling for reading a good book to help you wind-down (Check out my favorite reads!)

Switch your lamps to red lights to help produce melatonin (I switched my bedroom light bulbs to these!)

4. Connect with your community

Image by Grace Barker

We were built for connection and community. When we connect with others, it nourishes our mental health and encourages us to experience more joy.

When people spend time together, conversations are shared. Often, laughter is shared, stories our told, and people get to know each other on a deeper level. One of the most valuable parts of community is when people show up for you when things are hard. The feeling of not having to go through something alone is one of the sweetest, most joy-filled experiences.

If you look, community is all around you. There’s those who you live with, either family or roommates, your neighbors, your co-workers, your friends, your extended family, and the greater community in which you work, play, and live.

By taking the extra few moments to call a loved one or invite a neighbor down the street on a walk, both are great ways to care for your own health and the health of those around you. Plus, there are so many other ways to get involved with your local community. Try one out this week!

How can you connect with your community?

Invite your friend to go for a walk in the park

Call or FaceTime a long-distance loved one

Host a neighborhood gathering

Get a group together and do a craft

Go to the park to play a game of volleyball or pickle ball

Attend a group workout class

Explore a community event

Have a family game night (I love Scattergories)

Enjoy an intimate dinner with close friends

Volunteer at a local non-profit

Get involved in a church

Find a club that does a hobby you love (ex. reading, crafting)

Take a trip to the local farmers market

5. Move your body

Movement is one of the best forms of medicine. Simply and consistently incorporating movement into your every day is not about extremes, but rhythms. I encourage you to tap in to what your body is telling you and choose what feels authentic.

With the cooler weather, it can be uninviting to get moving outside or to get moving at all. But, once you do, your blood will start flowing and your body temperature will actually feel more regulated than if you just sit around all day long.

In the colder months, I love to choose indoor workout activities like a yoga or strength training class. It also feels wonderful to bundle up and go for a walk outside in the middle of the day for some extra sunshine!

Plus, inviting your friends and family to move with you can make it all the more motivating. When we partake in physical activity with other people, we actually can feel more connected to them.

I encourage you to find little ways to keep your body moving throughout the day. This can even boost energy levels and support your overall health in addition to your immune system!

How can you add movement to your day?

Take your dog on an extra loop around the block

Do squats while you are cooking dinner

Sweep the floors or dust around the house

Use a standing desk (I have this one!)

Take a dance break

Schedule a yoga or pilates class

Hop on your bike and head to a local market

Every time you go to refill your water bottle, take the long way to get there

Set some dumbbells near by for a short break

Stretch for a few minutes in the morning or before bed

6. Be sure to hydrate

Image by Grace Barker

With the cooler weather, the idea of drinking a cold glass of water can be far less enticing. While you aren’t sweating nearly like you would in the summertime heat, your body still needs plenty of water to support all the systems.

Water is especially beneficial for flushing out unwanted items in the body, which can make it easier for your body to support a strong immune system.

How can you stay hydrated?

Carry a water bottle with you

Add fresh squeezed lemon or lime juice to your water (make sure you wash them first!)

Drink warming tea throughout the day (I love Trader Joe’s ginger turmeric tea)

Add a dash of Celtic sea salt or electrolytes to your water

Find the balance this week

What would it look like for you to support your immune system this week? Whether there is a certain area that you want to focus on or a few new rhythms to try, I encourage you to find what works for you and your current stage of life.

Every small step is a step in the right direction. When it comes to supporting your immunity, finding the balance is going to be far more beneficial than trying to do it all perfectly.

Who knows; You might even find yourself having fun, mixing and matching these tools and feeling good all season long.

If you try out one of these tools or recipes, I’d love to know what you did and how you liked it. Be sure to comment down below!

What’s next?

These tools have made some of the biggest impacts in my health, especially as I shifted to a more balanced approach with both health and wellness.

With every choice you make, remember you have the power to influence your own health for good.

I can tell you from personal experience that being an active participant in supporting my body well has been far more beneficial than trying to strive for perfection or doing nothing at all.

Balance wins every time!

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

