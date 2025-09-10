Grace & Greens

Elisabet Juan Roca
5h

This was so much fun! Thank you so much for including me in these series! I have been loving reading other people's effective habits! 🥰

Olivia Wickstrom
44m

This was such a grounding read. I loved getting a window into Eli’s gentle approach to wellness! The commitment to a calm breakfast really resonated. Adding pà amb tomàquet to my breakfast list immediately ✨

Reply
