Welcome to a wellness series inspired by Stephen Covey’s habits, with a deeper dive into the healthy habits of highly effective people. From writers, entrepreneurs, mothers to professors, designers, and marketers, get the inside scoop on the healthy habits that support their success.

I am so excited to share our third guest of this wellness series is

aka Eli, Food and lifestyle photographer and writer who has lived in Italy, China, Tanzania, Thailand, and Hungary (to name a few) is using her skills to share more about the history of dishes and ingredients we all know and love from around the world.

In this interview, she shares more about the finding balance in all areas of life, the value of human connection, her experience with enjoying nourishing meals, and how she keeps organized to ensure all of her projects move forward.

I’m so excited for you to read all about it, so let’s get into the interview!

1. A calm breakfast: a non-negotiable

Grace: What’s your number 1 habit that is a non-negotiable?

Eli: “My non-negotiable is to have a calm breakfast. I like starting the day without rushing things – and if that means waking up earlier, so be it!”

Grace: I fully believe breakfast is the most important meal of the day - I love that you prioritize this. Starting the day slow and present can actually help set the tone well for the whole rest of your day.

2. Having a balance is the key to a healthy life

Grace: What does healthy living mean to you and why do you value it?

E: “For me healthy living means having balance between all the different pockets that define your life: having social connections and interactions, having meaningful times alone, having energetic times working, and also restful occasions.”

“Of course, to manage your well-being it’s also important to make sure you are well-nourished in multiple senses: eating well, sleeping properly, exercising moderately and keeping your mind curious!”

G: Often people define ‘healthy living’ as eating well and moving your body, but I agree with you. Social connection is vital to our lives, and unfortunately, the rates of loneliness are continuing to increase. As life gets busier and everything is available at our fingertips, remembering to slow down, to say hello to your neighbor, and to enjoy each moment of life is so important to our overall health.

3. Prioritizing relationships, nourishing foods, and movement are foundational habits

G: What are your top priorities for your health?

E: “I live abroad, so making new connections is not always easy, that’s why I prioritize having long conversations with friends and people I love at least once a week.”

“Eating nourishing meals is also important to me, but also making them desirable. I don’t want to be perpetually dieting or counting calories. I want to be happy with what I am eating! Even if this means I won’t be as lean as I’d like to.”

“I also make sure I move a bit each day. My profession means lots of sitting down in front of the computer, so I need to make a conscious effort to make sure I exercise. I always start my days by stretching and I go to the gym 2 days a week + every Saturday for aqua gym, which I love! It’s a super fun way to start off the weekend and leave all the worries aside.”

G: From connection to balanced and nourishing meals and regular movement, this combination is what will truly support a life of health and wellness. For far too long, I thought eating healthy meant restrictive (more on that here). But your approach is one I agree with, food should be nourishing to your body and your tastebuds, it’s a gift meant to enjoy.

4. Build community through your favorite hobbies

G: What communities or spaces are you involved in to nourish you?

E: “I go to my local gym, which has a swimming pool! And I have been meeting with the local community involved with food to make connections sharing a common passion!”

G: Isn’t it amazing how our shared passions can help us to build community? Finding hobbies is another great way to be able to bond with others, whether you enjoy yoga, volunteer work, reading, or something else.

5. Healthy is about more than how you look, but how you find a balance in all areas of your life

G: What is a prior belief that you had about healthy living that has been changed or challenged? What do you think now?

E: “I used to think that being healthy only meant eating healthy food (no sugars, processed fats, etc), and exercising. I thought “healthy” meant a lean and thin body. I am not saying that doesn’t contribute, but I know many people that eat well and exercise that are not healthy.”

“For me health involves many more areas. It involves having a loving social network around you, it involves keeping mentally motivated, it involves good rest and also having fun!”

G: Yes! Health truly is about the balance of it all. I am so glad we are starting to see this shift, with more of a focus on the whole person: mental, physical spiritual, and emotional.

6. Enjoying your meals, stretching, and having boundaries with electronics can support your days well

G: What’s your go-to breakfast? How do you incorporate movement daily? Are there any other habits that support you well? When you are short on time or energy, how do you innovate to support your wellness?

E: “My breakfast connects me with my gastronomic heritage and it makes me very happy, so, to me it’s great! I always have two slices of toast bread with smashed tomato on top and olive oil (pà amb tomàquet). I then add cold turkey slices, ham or cheese – other times avocado or an omelette– and enjoy it with a cup of black tea with almond milk. Yum!”

“In terms of movement, I always stretch after waking up and during the day. I suffer from back pain, so it’s very necessary for me. I also go to the gym twice during the working week and every Saturday morning. I like combining lap swimming with weights and walks. I am still trying to figure out a schedule where I can also join some of the directed classes!”

“One more significant thing I do every day to support my health is to leave my phone outside of my bedroom in the evening. It’s a rule between my husband and I and we don’t break it. We always read before bedtime, and that bit of digital disconnection does wonders!”

G: Part of striving for a life of health and wellness is discovering what works best for you as an individual. Enjoying nourishing, balanced meals, regularly moving my body, and having boundaries with electronics have also been so beneficial in my own life. I also love to read and find it quite an enjoyable part of my wind down routine as well!

7. Listening to your body and giving yourself some grace supports motivation

G: What do you do when you are low on motivation? Do you have any non-negotiables when it comes to your wind down routine?

E: “When I am low in motivation I assess the needs. If I must complete a task, I try to make it easier on myself by listening to a podcast I like or motivational music. If the task can wait, I give myself grace and try to relax. I may have a warm shower, watch a fun show, read or call a friend. Sometimes it’s wiser to listen to what your body is asking than pushing and feeling guilty about what you are not able to accomplish!”

“As I mentioned, my non-negotiable for my wind-down routine is to disconnect from my phone at least an hour before going to sleep. I also try to not have the phone with me if watching a show on TV, as I want to be present. Once you make it a routine, you realize you don’t really need the phone that much.”

G: Yes! I love this so much! The reason behind the name ‘Grace & Greens’ is not only because my name is Grace, but because giving yourself grace as you learn, grow, and support your health is vital to the sustainability of the process. Ultimately, by tapping in and listening to your body, you will be able to show up and support it better than if you always try to push through and neglect what it is saying to you.

BONUS! How healthy habits support effectiveness

G: What area are you focused on being highly effective in? How have healthy habits supported those goals? Where can people find you if they want to follow along with your journey?

E: “I am a planner when it comes to my professional work. I work for myself, so I must give myself a timed routine or I wouldn’t do much at all!”

“Every year in January, I like to take a couple of days “off” to plan for the year ahead. I write down goals, analyze what worked and what didn’t, and I create a daily routine with time slots. This way, I know what I’m supposed to do every day and what I am working for – always giving way to improvisation and adaptation if needed!”

“When I need to really concentrate, I shut my door and play a “concentration music” playlist. I give myself an hour to complete a task and recess for 10 minutes before starting again. It really works!"

G: Planning can be so helpful, especially when running your own business, managing multiple projects, or even running a household. I love that Eli’s passions shine through in the work she does, and it is so evident that her plans help her follow through on her great work.

subscribe to her Substack publication

where she shares more about food history and photography, and check out her beautiful work on her

.

