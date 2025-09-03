Grace & Greens

Grace & Greens

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olivia Wickstrom's avatar
Olivia Wickstrom
3h

This was such a nourishing read — two of my favorite authors collaborating! Thank you both for sharing so generously. I especially loved the reframing of rest as a resource to steward.

One habit I’ve been focusing on: consistent morning movement (even just stretching + a short walk). Already noticing the ripple effects!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lacey White's avatar
Lacey White
12h

So fab Grace!! Can't wait for ours. <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Grace and Greens LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture