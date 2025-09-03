Welcome to a wellness series inspired by Stephen Covey’s habits, with a deeper dive into the healthy habits of highly effective people. From writers, entrepreneurs, mothers to professors, designers, and marketers, get the inside scoop on the healthy habits that support their success.

1. Daily journaling and time in the Bible: a non-negotiable

Grace: What’s your number 1 habit that is a non-negotiable?

Jenna: “I read my Bible every day and journal - which leads to illustration time too! It’s always accompanied by a cup of tea (a foamy London fog usually). It is the creative source in my design practice and in my home. I usually read a few chapters and then write. I’m trying to work my way up to the three pages a day of free writing Julia Cameron recommends for artists. But I do always make as much time as I can to write in my journal daily!”

Grace: I absolutely love this! Each morning starts with breakfast and a quiet time as well. Instead of immediately starting the day being filled up with messages, emails, and notifications, this slow rhythm supports the person who I want to become - one who is rooted in the Word and living an unhurried life of joy.

2. Cooking nourishing foods is the key to a healthy life

Grace: What does healthy living mean to you and why do you value it?

J: “There is so much of life we cannot control — and I love that healthy living is something we can practically make steps toward and have some authority over. Years ago, I had to do an elimination diet because I was sick with inflammation daily and not one medical test came back with an answer. So I started from scratch!”

“What I found on the other side of an intense food & eating overhaul was feeling much, much better. When you’ve spent a long season waking up feeling sick every day, and you finally feel better, healthy living takes on a whole new value! Through that (rough) elimination process, I did gain the love of cooking - a hobby I now find so much creative joy in!”

G: The power of nourishing foods is incredible, and I am a firm believer that you should choose to enjoy foods that make your body feel good and full of energy. I also love the creativity that comes to me in the kitchen, and feel that everyone is able to tap into that whether you like to cook or not. Over time, the more you practice, the better you get, and the more fun it becomes!

3. Prioritizing movement, relationships, and nourishing foods are foundational habits

G: What are your top priorities for your health?

J: “Mental health is my biggest priority. I spent most of college battling depression and anxiety, and found lifestyle changes to be the biggest healing factor. I’m so grateful to be feeling better.”

G: That is amazing to hear! From environment and relationships to movement and stress, each of these factors play such a large role in our overall health and happiness. While change can be difficult, the returns can be huge.

4. Experience love and support through community

G: What communities or spaces are you involved in to nourish you?

J: “My family! My husband did the elimination diet with me, and most of the research on anti-inflammatory eating. He supported and helped me move through so many lows — cooking for me, finding resources, and doing it right alongside me.”

“I also have a tight friend group that meets every week. We discuss life, good and bad, and pray for each other.”

G: I recently learned that community has one of the biggest impacts on your overall health - not diet, not exercise, not sleep, but community. While all of those other factors still matter, loneliness can cause your body great stress. Though not a replacement of in-person community, the Grace & Greens group chat is a great place to get connected with others who are interested in living their healthiest life.

5. You have the power to change

G: What is a prior belief that you had about healthy living that has been changed or challenged? What do you think now?

J: Oh, there are so many. I used to think I was unfixable, that anxiety was just something I’d live with forever, and I really cast that on my future. Now, I have so much more hope. I started prioritizing my health and my body, primarily through changing the food I ate, and started to feel so much better.

G: That’s amazing! The gut and the brain are deeply connected, and the nourishment you provide your body can truly impact your mental health for the better.

6. Walking and stretching can support your days well

G: What’s your go-breakfast? How do you incorporate movement daily? Are there any other habits that support you well? When you are short on time or energy, how do you innovate to support your wellness?

J: “Three eggs cooked in olive oil with sea salt. Occasionally an avocado. Always a cup of tea.”

“I’m a big stretcher, I love a long stretch and a long walk. Having a dog in the city is a huge motivating factor for daily movement, because she always needs a walk and we no longer have a backyard to let her loose in!”

G: Oh, I love eggs for breakfast - they are such a balanced, high-protein option. Walking and stretching are two incredible forms of movement. I love how often we are hearing about these movements, as opposed to only intense forms of movement as exercise. Both of these are wonderful ways to get in touch with your body whether you have just a few minutes or an hour.

7. Listening to your body and prioritizing rest supports motivation

G: What do you do when you are low on motivation? Do you have any non-negotiables when it comes to your wind-down routine?

J: “If I’m low on motivation, that means I’m exhausted. If I can swing it, I usually just shift to tasks that don’t require much of me (some laundry, maybe some emails) and go to bed as early as I can. I save the big stuff for another time - like ideating, designing, major meetings, etc. I try to listen to my body and understand my creativity and energy are resources to steward. Early bedtime usually solves everything! I wake up the next day with a fresh perspective.

I used to try to force myself to keep going, drink some caffeine and power through. But now I try to recognize when I hit the exhaustion wall and just go to bed. The work I was doing was half-good at best when I was unmotivated!”

G: This sounds like great growth and I am inspired by it! While our hyper-productive culture can continue to push work over everything, our bodies were not made for it. We were made for rest just as much as we were created to work. Now, I too see rest as productive because I know it fuels me to show up as the best version of me.

BONUS! How healthy habits support effectiveness

G: What area are you focused on being highly effective in? How have healthy habits supported those goals? Where can people find you if they want to follow along with your journey?

J: “I love to work, and I love to solve problems. As a designer, most of my job is solving problems. So I try to be highly effective in my communication, time management, and aesthetic skills.”

“By taking care of my body with nourishing food, time outside, movement and real rest, I’m able to keep the plates spinning.”

G: We only get one body, so we absolutely must nourish it well! I love Jenna’s balanced approach to living and can tell how much it supports her through the great work she does.

Be sure to subscribe to her Substack publication

and follow on Instagram

for illustrations and color palettes. You can also read one of my favorite magazine editions by her:

