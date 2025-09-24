Hi, it’s Grace! Welcome to a wellness series inspired by Stephen Covey’s habits, with a deeper dive into the healthy habits of highly effective people. From writers, entrepreneurs, mothers to professors, designers, and marketers, get the inside scoop on the healthy habits that support their success. I’m always curious about the rhythms people have to build healthier lives, and I thought you would be too! Stay tuned for Grace’s Grocery Guide, where every Saturday I share what I’m learning about health, wellness, and life, a weekly menu with 7 nutrient-dense recipes, and a prep plan to help you eat well all week long. You can check out the previous meal plans here!

Our fourth guest is

, author of

, head of influencer partnerships at

for over a decade, and owner of a consulting business focused on influencer strategy and events. She’s also a mom to her 20-month-old-daughter, Elsie, and is passionate about health, taking care of both herself and her family.

Wow, I can only imagine her calendar! This week we’re digging in to the habits and routines that help her stay well in the midst of it all. Lacey shares more about the power in community, balance over perfection, and the rhythms she uses to support her overall health.

I’m so excited for you to read all about it, so let’s get into the interview!

1. Get outside for a circadian walk: a non-negotiable

Grace: What’s your number one habit that is a non-negotiable?

Lacey: For starters, Elsie snuggles, but I’m not sure this qualifies as a “habit.”

Second to those, I’d say getting outside before 10am for a “circ walk” (short for circadian walk). I learned about this from

’s book

and then was delighted to see the idea

on the Huberman Labs podcast. Some days it’s as little as five minutes, and other days I turn it into a longer walk with a friend (my favorite). Bonus points if I make a solid dent in my 10K steps/day goal. And even more points if I drink 32 oz. of water on said walk!

Grace: What a great way to start the day! I recently learned how building awareness of natural rhythms and cycles, both within your body and the outside world can greatly support your body’s ability to remain balanced and heal when unwell. For this reason, I’ve started eating seasonally and frequenting the local farmer’s market for the freshest produce. Now, you’re inspiring me to get up and go for a morning walk!

2. Balance, relationships, and connection are key to a healthy life

G: What does healthy living mean to you and why do you value it?

L: I take a pretty balanced approach to healthy living and prioritize things like relationships and connection over a pristine wellness regimen. In my twenties, I took my “commitment to wellness” too far, often choosing to stay in so I could eat “perfectly” and wake up early for a workout class. This, on top of working remotely, led to me feeling pretty isolated and lonely, which we know is something that drastically hurts our health.

So now, I make a point to keep social connection and relationships a top priority, alongside healthy habits like consistent movement, quality sleep, time in nature, and an “abundant” diet centered around protein and fiber. I really do believe in the 80/20 rule: 80% of the time make choices for your health, but every so often (i.e. the 20%), give yourself room to simply enjoy.

I lost my mom when I was 27, and I miss her every day. She battled cancer valiantly for eight years, and during that time I learned the hard lesson that without our health, we can do nothing else. Now that I have Elsie (she’ll be 2 in December), every part of me wants to maximize as much time on this earth with her as possible, and taking care of my health and the health of my family is the key to doing that.

G: Losing a loved one is never easy and can truly put things in perspective for what we value most in the world. I, too, am a big proponent of balance, and looking at health as far more than the food on our plates and physical activity, but how you are doing mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally. With a rapid rise in convenient options that cut down on person-to-person connection, we absolutely must prioritize spending time in community.

3. Prioritizing presence and stress management are foundational habits

G: What are your top priorities for your health?

L: Right now I'm focused on my energy, staying present, and managing stress so I can be calm and resilient in the face of whatever comes my way. I want to be strong and energized enough to keep up with my job and Elsie while also being grounded and present to actually enjoy these fleeting moments of motherhood.

For me, that means consistent movement (even if it’s just a walk), prioritizing sleep, and carving out time for connection with my family and friends. Nutrition plays a role too: I try to focus on an abundant, protein- and fiber-rich diet, but I also give myself permission to “live a little.” At the end of the day, taking care of my health is really about ensuring I can show up as the best version of myself for the people I love.

G: I couldn’t agree with that last sentence any more! Health and wellness is a means to an end for me, it’s about doing the things that support me to show up as the person I have been called to be for my loved ones and the community around me. Being mindful of this intention can make all the difference in how I go about each of my days.

4. Feel connected, supported, and loved in community

G: What communities or spaces are you involved in to nourish you?

L: I’ve been very lucky to spend every summer in a small, multi-generational beach town community on the east coast where everyone knows each other—your parents, siblings, and children included. There is a consistency to it year after year that is powerful. This community has watched me grow up and is a key part of Elsie’s childhood now too.

When my mom passed away, this community was there in so many ways. They lined up for her service, dropped food off for my family for weeks, and sent flowers and heartfelt notes. When I got married, it felt like I had ten different women leaning in to fill the hole that was not having my mom there. It’s not a “wellness” community by any stretch, but any tight-knit community like this is critical to feeling connected, supported, and loved. Unsurprisingly, this community was also how I landed my career-defining job at Rothy’s all those years ago.

G: This community sounds like a beautiful gift! We were built for human connection and it wasn’t that long ago that our ancestors were living in villages with many generations to provide wisdom, support, and guidance as the younger generations grew up. There are so many types of community people can be involved in now, but the key truly is being able to feel connected, supported, and loved. That makes such a difference in who you are as a person and how you show up.

5. Listening to your body and its needs is far more valuable than trying to be '“perfect”

G: What is a prior belief that you had about healthy living that has been changed or challenged? What do you think now?

L: I’d say my prior belief that I needed to be “perfect” when it comes to being healthy has been debunked. Living in a way that supports your health doesn’t have to be extremist.

As a society, we’ve turned wellness into another glaring “to-do” that can further the stressful hamster wheel feeling. I think listening to your body and understanding what it might need is key—even if what it needs is a late night singing karaoke and dancing with your friends.

G: Yes!!!! If the very idea of all of the health and wellness routines is stressing you out, it’s no longer making you well and supporting your health. The progress that can be made over time through listening to your body and making decisions that support individuality is far more valuable than striving for an unrealistic “perfect” that has been defined by the world about what health is.

6. Rhythms of movement, quality protein, and a good hug can support your days well

G: What’s your go-to breakfast? How do you incorporate movement daily? Are there any other habits that support you well? When you are short on time or energy, how do you innovate to support your wellness?

L: I’m not usually that hungry in the morning, so I love bone broth for breakfast. I have it before I have coffee, and it’s a warm, comforting way to kickstart your day with protein. I like Fond, Brodo, and, of course, Erewhon (even if a 32 oz. jar is $17). A goal of mine this year is to learn to make my own. I’ll let you know how that goes! And, on mornings that I am hungry, I like to make a Blood Sugar Balanced Smoothie.

Movement-wise, a non-negotiable is 10K steps for me (though 7,500 will suffice if I’m really busy and can't fit it in).

This one is often overlooked, but I love hugs in the middle of the day to combat stress and lower cortisol. My husband and I work close to each other, so I’ll sometimes bump into him on the street by chance. If he isn’t on a call (or sometimes even if he is!), I will usually try to get him to give me a hug (preferably 20 seconds or longer for maximum impact!). And Elsie snuggles throughout the day help lower my stress levels too.

G: There are so many amazing benefits to bone broth - I’ve started cooking my rice and quinoa in it for an extra collagen boost! Walking is one of the easiest ways to get movement in, even if you can’t make it to the gym or a workout class. And hugs! Wow, this is precious and truly can make a big difference in your mental health, which has an impact on physical health. It truly is all connected!

7. Setting a regular wind-down routine can positively impact both your sleep and how you show up the next day

G: What do you do when you are low on motivation? Do you have any non-negotiables when it comes to your wind-down routine?

L: I’m fascinated by wind-down routines, so much so that I recently interviewed six of my favorite women on the topic. I’m still fine-tuning my wind-down, so I’d defer to this article for the best tips.

For me, getting that morning sunlight I mentioned is actually the most beneficial part of my wind-down routine. Per Andrew Huberman: “Light viewing early in the day is the most powerful stimulus for wakefulness throughout the day, and it has a powerful, positive impact on your ability to fall and stay asleep at night.”

G: I greatly enjoyed reading your interview series, and find a wind-down routine a non-negotiable. I swapped my light bulbs for these color-changing lights which turn to red each evening at 9:00 pm to decrease my exposure to light and help my body get ready for sleep.

BONUS! How healthy habits support effectiveness

G: What area are you focused on being highly effective in? How have healthy habits supported those goals? Where can people find you if they want to follow along with your journey?

L: In a perfect world, I’d love to be highly effective in all of the roles I play: as a mom, as a Substack writer, as a brand marketer, as a partner, a friend, a sister, and a daughter. To be that person, I first need to know that I’m working towards the best version of myself.

It’s like the oxygen mask theory I’ve written about before—you must first put on your own oxygen mask before assisting others. This translates to: take care of yourself first, and you’ll be better suited to show up in a “highly effective” capacity for everyone else as a result.

G: Well said, Lacey! We have to make the active decision to show up for ourselves, so we can then show up well for every one else in our lives!

Be sure to subscribe to her Substack publication,

for all things she’s learning and loving along the way, from health, photography, travel, and more. You can also read one of my favorite editions by her:

