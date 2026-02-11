Something is off…

The feeling of getting up before the alarm clock, walking around all day with a bounce in your step and a smile on your face, experiencing a calm joy throughout the day — this is how I like every single day to feel.

But, the reality is that sometimes it just doesn’t. If you’re reading this, odds are you either have experienced it at one point or are currently feeling it. And for that, I’m sorry. It doesn’t feel great to not feel like yourself.

After recovering from the flu and returning back to all the many tasks I’ve life, everything has seemed to pick up pace lately. While nothing dramatic has changed, I still don’t quite feel 100% back from when I got sick. My stress levels have been increased, my hormones have felt a little out of balance, my digestion has been off, and generally I just have felt a bit more bleh and less like me.

Though it can be easy to be frustrated and disappointed that my body isn’t recovering as quickly as I thought, I know that this is the opposite of what’s going to support me well.

How you care for yourself matters

Our bodies respond to how we are feeling and treating them. If we are constantly putting them in a state of stress, they too are going to be stressed. You might see this play out through interrupted sleep patterns, digestion issues, irritability, hormone imbalance, and mood swings.

But, there’s another way. Just as you wouldn’t yell at a child when they are sick or tired to do better, you shouldn’t do it to your body either.

By showing it the love, care, nourishment, and attention it’s asking for, you can support it well as it gets back to operating at full capacity again.

7 supportive rhythms for when you don’t feel like yourself

Here are the rhythms and habits I rely on to support my body well, especially when it’s in a bit of a funk. Every one of them plays a role in nourishment, from physical and mental to spiritual and emotional health.

Remember, as you lean on these rhythms, it’s not about doing them all perfectly. But instead, offering yourself grace as you support your body as best as you can.

1. Hydrate

From supporting glowing skin and smoother digestion to even brain function, hydration impacts so many parts of the body.

Fill up a water bottle and carry it around, enjoy a hot tea, have a warm glass of lemon water in the morning, and skip that extra cup of coffee and swap it for water instead.

It’s the little things you do that will add up over time. Hydration is one of those practices that is so obvious that we can easily forget how much it supports us.

2. Prioritize quality sleep

Sleep is the foundation of everything else you do in life. Without good sleep, I guarantee it will be so much harder to eat well, work well, and show up well for the people you love.

Whether you need to incorporate a Sunday afternoon nap or plan to hop in bed just half an hour earlier, prioritizing sleep is key to getting back on track with your rhythms.

If you want more support with sleep, I shared 17 surprisingly simple habits that improved my sleep!

3. Eat nourishing, whole foods

When you’re sick or stressed or tired, it can be easy to rely on convenience foods or reach for sweet foods to keep you going. While they might be enjoyable in the short term, they often lead to a crash or just not feeling so great.

Relying on just a little more sugar and carbohydrates than usual always shows up for me through my skin. This sign is usually a reflection of my hormone and gut health.

Instead of just ignoring the signs, this is the perfect time to listen to your body and gives it what it needs — supportive, nourishing, and balanced meals.

Prioritize leafy greens, cooked vegetables, and lean protein with fruits, nuts, and seeds sprinkled in. After just a few days of going back to the basics, you’ll already feel the impact that food has on every other area of your life too.

3 nourishing & delicious recipes I’m loving right now

4. Slow down and breathe

Overpacked schedules and constant communication are the norm these days, but we were not created for constant stimulation.

Your nervous system needs time to slow down, and to rest & digest.

If you miss out on this precious time, your body will tell you. From digestion issues to feelings of anxiousness or jitters, the nervous system is hyper-aware of your environment and how you are feeling in it.

From turning on Do Not Disturb to swapping a night time show for reading a book, or taking a few deep breaths, there are small shifts you can make to calm and regulate your nervous system.

5. Move your body in supportive ways

When I’m sick, I like to use every bit of my body’s energy to support me in feeling good again. Instead of going to a strength training class, I might just do a few minutes of stretching or walk around the block to get some fresh air.

As soon as I started feeling better, I knew I wanted to jump back into the rhythm of regular movement. Strength & mobility training and power yoga have been two of my favorite forms of moving lately. Not only do I enjoy the classes, but I love feeling strong and good in my body.

Tap into yourself, ultimately you are the one who knows when your body needs to take a day of rest and when your body is ready for movement again.

If you want to do a deep dive into movement, I shared all about movement as medicine!

6. Get outside and explore

There’s a reason we get a hit of dopamine after just 15 minutes in the sunlight. While it can be tempting to stay inside during the chilly winter, there is so much value in going outside for some fresh air.

Whether it’s to take the dog for a walk, step into the garden, or simply bask in the sun for a few minutes, I highly encourage it to support your mental health and well-being.

Getting sunlight in the mornings is also great for regulating your circadian rhythm to support a better night’s sleep and supporting your immune system!

7. Connect with community

Spending time with loved ones is one of the best ways you can support your nervous system and your overall health.

When you’re in a funk, sometimes the last thing you want to do is spend time with people. Maybe it’s because you feel like you can’t show up well or maybe you just want to be alone. I get it.

But, I promise, it will feel so much better if you just push through and do it anyways. Sometimes the hardest part is taking the step to meet up with someone or to invite someone over.

Once you’re with people you care about, it will be wonderful to spend time together, sharing stories, laughing, and even sharing what you’ve been going through. There are so many beautiful benefits to gathering!

Rhythms that support your life

Whether you’re feeling in a funk or just needed a reminder that the healthy habits and rhythms of your life matter, I hope you enjoyed this week’s newsletter!

I’m all about nourishment, both off and on the plate. And I find so much joy in sharing all the nourishing & delicious recipes I’m making with you!

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

