A bowl of juicy blueberries, a square of rich dark chocolate, a handful of crunchy walnuts, fresh artichokes on a Greek salad, a stir fry with steamed cabbage — these are all foods I crave often.

Cravings are one of your body’s main forms of communication, nudging you to stop and listen. Often, they provide insights far more than just what immediately comes to mind. While diet culture has said that cravings should be suppressed or ignored, I believe quite the opposite is true.

After my own experience with ignoring my body’s cues and making decisions that I thought was best, I missed out on this wonderful tool that can be used to nourish my body well. Over the years, I’ve worked to build back up trust with my body again, reminding myself that now I am choosing nourishment to enable flourishing. Choosing nourishment is about making decisions that will support your whole self best — physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally.

So, what do blueberries, dark chocolate, walnuts, artichokes, and steamed cabbage all have in common? Why was I do I crave these foods? Well, each of these foods is listed as top sources of antioxidants, an amazing tool that the body uses for good.

What are antioxidants and why do they matter?

Antioxidants are the secret weapon when it comes to fighting off free radicals, preventing chronic disease, and promoting good cell health.

With an increase in air pollution, ultraviolet rays, and other environmental factors over the years, our bodies have started to respond by generating free radicals. While the production of some free radicals is necessary, an abundance of them can cause more harm than good. Just like with everything else, balance really is key!

When this abundance of free radicals occurs, they are unstable and go around damaging cells in your body trying to return to stability. In turn, oxidative stress is created, which is a pre-cursor to many chronic diseases.

Fortunately, antioxidants are the perfect pairing to stabilize free radicals, helping to prevent harm and oxidative stress from occurring. Since your body is always striving to be in balance to maintain homeostasis, it naturally produces some powerful antioxidants. But, you can support your cells even further by enjoying many plants that have antioxidant properties for an extra boost.

How do you get more antioxidants?

With an emphasis of a colorful, balanced plate and adding in more of the good, you’re on the right track to supporting your body well.

Unlike other vitamins and minerals that could be beneficial if taken in a supplement, antioxidants actually are most effective when they come directly from the plant source.

Nutrients with antioxidant activity

Beta-carotene & lycopene - Found in beets, pumpkin, tomatoes, winter squash, and asparagus

Phenolic compounds - Found in apples, blueberries, peanuts, spices, and cocoa

Selenium - Found in brazil nuts, brown rice, fish, and poultry

Vitamin C - Found in kale, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and strawberries

Vitamin E - Found in almonds, avocado, spinach, and Swiss chard

Zinc - Found in beef, sesame seeds, oysters, chickpeas, and cashews

Not only do you gain antioxidants from plant-based foods, but you also enjoy many of the other nutritional benefits associated each time you add one of these ingredients to your plate.

For example, raw nuts offer healthy fats which is supportive of good hormone health. Grains offer complex carbohydrates, providing you with energy for an extended period of time.

Plus, adding these ingredients in when you’re cooking can help your absorb even more of their antioxidants. Green peppers, spinach, tomatoes, and sweet potatoes have added benefits when you enjoy them cooked as opposed to raw. Flavor and nutrients, unlocked!

7 antioxidant-rich breakfast ideas

1. Blueberry maca smoothie

A smooth and creamy blend of blueberries, banana, and maca root. This smoothie is high in protein, rich in antioxidants, and supports balanced hormones.

View the recipe

2. Apple cinnamon baked oatmeal casserole

This gluten-free breakfast casserole is warming and slightly sweet, made with apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, and rolled oats. Enjoy this recipe for an easy meal prep breakfast or brunch gathering.

View the recipe

3. Antioxidant-boosting berry overnight oats

Made with mixed berries, rolled oats, crunchy seeds, and creamy banana, this antioxidant-rich breakfast is an easy, meal prep friendly option to start your morning off right.

View the recipe

4. Cacao almond butter smoothie

Creamy banana with rich cacao & nutty almond butter, this antioxidant-rich smoothie is a great way to start the day!

View the recipe

Remember, every small step is a step in the right direction. When it comes to nourishing your body well, finding the balance is going to be far more beneficial than trying to do it all perfectly.

5. High-protein blueberry muffin overnight oats

A balanced and easy high-protein breakfast recipe of creamy overnight oats made with bright blueberries and raw almond butter; It’s perfect for meal prep!

View the recipe

6. Chocolate cherry chia pudding

This creamy chocolate chia pudding is the perfect breakfast packed with fiber, protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants!

View the recipe

7. Bake-ahead egg & turkey breakfast casserole

High in protein, rich in antioxidants, and easy to prep ahead of time, this casserole is a simple and savory dish everyone will love.

View the recipe

What’s next?

Boosting my breakfast with ingredients rich in antioxidants has not only supported my physical health, but it’s been an encouraging reminder to listen to my body and choose nourishment as often as I can.

Eating balanced and delicious meals is an easy way that I choose to nourish my body well.

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

