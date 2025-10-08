Practically jumping out of bed, most mornings I wake up excited and ready to take on the day. There are projects to work on, workouts to accomplish, deliverables to complete, books to read, people to see, and recipes to develop.

Though that is most mornings, there are days when I just don’t quite feel that same rush of energy. Whether it’s due to an overpacked schedule, a little bit less sleep than usual, or simply a fluctuation in my hormones, some days call for some extra nourishment.

I love to support my body through food, one of the greatest forms of nourishment and self-care. Research shows that the foods we eat can have a direct impact on our brain health and our mood, via the gut-brain connection. I am most fascinated that 90% of serotonin, aka the “feel-good hormone”, is developed in the gut. (Read more about the habits I do daily to support a healthy gut here.)

All in all, cooking a delicious, home-cooked plate can have a big impact on how you show up the rest of your day. So, what are we cooking with?

7 mood boosting foods

These are seven of my favorite foods to incorporate onto my plate, filled with micro- and macronutrients that support a healthy gut and more balanced hormones. While this isn’t an all-inclusive list, these are some all-stars that I’ve grown to love and incorporate into many of the recipes I make at home.

Bananas - made up of vitamin B6, fiber, potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C Salmon - packed with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin B12, and selenium Berries - rich in antioxidants, prebiotics, magnesium, and potassium Raw nuts - rich in protein, essential amino acids, fat-soluble vitamins, and antioxidants Leafy greens - rich in fiber and vitamins A, C, and K Eggs - full of protein, choline, and B vitamins Rolled oats - high in fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates

Now that you know the stars of the show, here are some of my favorite recipes to use the good mood food ingredients with!

Recipes with bananas

Banana recipes

Blueberry vanilla protein pancake breakfast bowl - If you didn’t have time to prep, this is an easy option that can be thrown together in under 5 minutes. Plus, it’s packed full of protein thanks to the combination of egg whites and protein powder!

Gluten-free banana bread loaf - For the days you have a bit more time, this is a great recipe to prep and enjoy with your loved ones. Perfect for a cozy, fall day.

Almond butter cacao smoothie - Prep the frozen ingredients ahead of time and you have another high-protein breakfast option.

Recipes with salmon

Salmon recipes

Savory sun-dried tomato & salmon power bowl - Do you have a jar of sun-dried tomatoes sitting around from the end of summer? This is the perfect time to use them to flavor this salmon power bowl.

Dill salmon with patatas bravas - For a unique twist on salmon, I love to pair it with crispy potatoes aka patatas bravas for those of you who are feeling adventurous.

Crunchy chili sheet pan salmon & broccolini - An easy, one pan dinner that my husband always loves thanks to minimal post-cooking dishes.

Recipes with berries

Berry recipes

Raspberry cacao protein pancake breakfast bowl - Back to breakfast, this protein-packed variation blends the bright raspberry flavors with a sweeter cacao topping.

Blueberry coconut protein chia pudding - Prep ahead this chia pudding, so you don’t have to skip breakfast on a busy morning.

Raspberry quinoa breakfast bowls - Quinoa for breakfast sounds crazy, but don’t knock it until you try it. Packed with protein, it’s a great ingredient if you’re tired of eggs.

Chocolate strawberry chia pudding - Another chia pudding because it definitely was a hyper-fixation food for a few months. So easy, so delicious!

Blueberry vanilla protein smoothie - Blueberries are my favorite berry, so this protein smoothie is a staple. My husband loves to prep the ingredients ahead of time, and blend just before hitting the gym in the mornings.

Recipes with raw nuts

Recipes with raw nuts

Gluten-free dark chocolate chip banana walnut muffins - A cozy fall baked good that I love to make for friends, whether on a weekend away or for an early morning coffee before work.

Peanut butter cacao energy balls - The perfect early morning energy boost before the gym, I love this simple combination with a slightly nutty flavor.

Pistachio protein pancake breakfast bowl - A healthier take on the Dubai chocolate that almost broke the internet, this twist on the protein pancake breakfast bowl is a phenomenal pairing.

Dairy-free kale basil pesto - After traveling to Europe, I have been making pesto on repeat. The refreshing basil paired with pine nuts is incredible on just about any dish.

Recipes with leafy greens

Recipes with leafy greens

Grilled chicken & arugula pesto pasta - Since we can’t get enough of pesto around here, this is one of the many dishes I love to pair it with. Plus, brown-rice pasta is such an easy, gluten-free dish.

Colorful ground beef nourish bowls - This bowl always gets raving reviews, simple and packed full of flavor.

Gluten-free mini beef sliders with a simple kale salad - If you haven’t used hash browns as a gluten-free alternative to a bun, you have to try! Paired with a side salad and special sauce, this is a lovely meal.

Fresh greens taco salad - Everyone I’ve ever met seems to like tacos, so this taco salad is an easy meal for family, friends, or anyone else that might show up at your dinner table.

Recipes with eggs

Egg recipes

Bake-ahead spinach & egg omelette - An easy meal prep breakfast or breakfast for dinner! I made this for a weekend getaway with friends and most people enjoyed seconds.

Red pepper chicken sausage egg bites (Starbucks copycat recipe) - Save money by swapping a morning stop out for these homemade egg bites. I love the red pepper chicken sausage in them, but you could always swap them for any flavor you like.

Bake-ahead veggie egg frittata - Let’s get in those colorful veggies early in the morning. Prep this “frittata” style dish ahead of time and enjoy an easy breakfast every morning.

Bake-ahead egg & turkey breakfast casserole - Another prep ahead dish because it is way easier to make a big batch of eggs than cook eggs and have to clean a pan every single morning.

Recipes with rolled oats

Recipes with rolled oats

Mixed berry oat crumble - A combo of berries and rolled oats, a truly good mood food! With an extra boost of collagen, this is a sweeter dish that’s great for meal prep.

Blueberry baked oatmeal casserole - Enjoy another prep-ahead casserole packed with antioxidant-rich blueberries.

Carrot cake baked oatmeal breakfast bites - Growing up, I loved carrot cake and while these don’t have cream cheese style icing on top, the cinnamon-carrot flavor brings me back to when I was a kid.

Vanilla blueberry overnight oats - Prep these creamy overnight oats and enjoy that extra few minutes of sleep because your breakfast is already ready!

Chocolate raspberry overnight oats - If you’re more of a chocolate fan, try this rendition of overnight oats instead.

Here’s to nourishing your body well so you can continue to flourish in all that you do!

P.S. - If you're shopping the Amazon prime deals, here are my favorite kitchen tools to make the cooking experience more fun! The magnetic meal planning board, Ninja foodie, KitchenAid, glass food containers, and bamboo salt cellar are all on sale right now.

