Your favorite ice cream shop treat, but made with wholesome ingredients and no sugar crash. Enjoy a creamy chocolate base with notes of peanut butter and crunchy cacao nibs, this healthy Chocolate peanut butter blizzard is a sweet treat with added benefits. Packed with protein and fiber, you can enjoy this refreshment knowing that you are supporting your body well. Gluten-free and dairy-free? No problem, this blizzard is for you!

Alright, let’s get blending!

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out Let's Feel Good’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics.

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Blender

Measuring cups & spoons

My favorite jars

Ingredients

For the base:

1 banana, frozen

1/4 cup cauliflower, frozen

1/4 cup mixed greens, frozen

1/2 cup water

1 scoop chocolate protein powder - Get 10% KION protein powder with code: GRACEANDGREENS

1 tablespoon natural peanut butter



For the toppings:

1 tablespoon natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

1 teaspoon cacao nibs

dash of cinnamon

Instructions

In a blender, add 1 frozen banana, 1/4 cup frozen cauliflower, 1/4 cup mixed greens, and 1/2 cup of water. Blend until combined. Stop blender and add in 1 scoop chocolate protein powder and 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter to the blended mixture. Continue to blend until combined. Top with 1 tablespoon natural peanut butter, 1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds, 1 teaspoon cacao nibs, and a dash of cinnamon; enjoy!

