Remember opening your lunch box to discover a nachos lunchables fitted with little round corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese and salsa? We’re upgrading this lunchbox frequenter and adding a bit more nourishment, with protein and vegetables to round out a satisfying dish.

Alright, let’s get cooking!

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out Let's Feel Good ’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics .

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Measuring cups & spoons

Knife & cutting board

Large skillet & spatula

Additional bowl

Small pot & lid

Ingredients

For the rice:

1 cup dry brown rice, rinsed and drained

2 cups water

For the beef:

1 pound (93/7) lean ground beef

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

2/3 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the vegetables:

2 mixed colored bell peppers, washed and sliced

1 yellow squash, washed and sliced

1 zucchini, washed and sliced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1/3 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the toppings:

1 container salsa

1 bag Siete sea salt tortilla chips

For the guacamole:

3 avocados, washed

1 lime, washed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Instructions

Cook the rice: In a medium pot, combine 1 cup of rinsed brown rice with 2 cups of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and let simmer for 25 to 30 minutes until the water is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from heat and let it sit, covered, for 5 minutes before fluffing with a fork. Cook the beef: In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil over medium heat. Add 1 pound of 93/7 lean ground beef and break it apart with a spatula. Once it begins to darken, stir in 2 tablespoons of chili powder, 1 ½ teaspoons of onion powder, 1 ½ teaspoons of smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, 1 teaspoon of cumin, ⅔ teaspoon of dried oregano, and ¼ teaspoon of salt. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beef is fully cooked. Set aside. Sauté the vegetables: In the same large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add 2 sliced bell peppers, 1 sliced yellow squash, and 1 sliced zucchini. Sprinkle in ½ tablespoon of chili powder, ½ tablespoon of onion powder, ⅓ teaspoon of smoked paprika, ¼ teaspoon of garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon of cumin, and ¼ teaspoon of salt. Sauté for about 6 to 7 minutes, until the vegetables are softened. Make the guacamole: Cut 3 ripe avocados in half, remove the pits, and scoop the flesh into a bowl. Add the juice of 1 lime, ½ teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, and ½ teaspoon of onion powder. Mash with a fork until combined. Serve: Add a layer of tortilla chips, then top with brown rice, seasoned beef, sautéed veggies and a spoonful of guacamole. Serve with salsa and enjoy! Pro Tip: Consider omitting the rice or use a pre-made option if you want to cut down on cook time for this dish.



For vegetarian dietary restrictions: Swap the ground beef for refried beans.

