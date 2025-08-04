The combination of chocolate and peanut butter is unmatched. This healthy version of a well loved childhood favorite is made with more quality ingredients and less sugar, so you can support the best version of you while enjoying the special chocolate peanut butter duo.

Alright, let’s get cooking!

Mini dark chocolate sea salt nut butter cups

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out Let's Feel Good ’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics .

Servings: about 8 bites | Time: 10 minutes + 1 hour for setting | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Mixing bowl

Measuring cups and spoons

12-count muffin pan

cupcake liners

Pan/stainless steel pan & spatula

Ingredients

4 tablespoons natural peanut butter (just peanuts and salt)

3 teaspoons date sugar

1/4 cup almond flour

1 tsp date syrup

1 1/4 cup dark chocolate chips

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions

Make the dough: In a small bowl, stir together 4 tablespoons of natural peanut butter (just peanuts and salt), 3 teaspoons of date sugar, 1/4 cup of almond flour, and 1 teaspoon of date syrup until a thick dough forms. Scoop into 8 small bites and roll with your hands, then place them in a lined muffin tin. Melt the chocolate: Heat a medium pan, then add add 1 1/4 cups of dark chocolate chips. Turn to low and keep stirring until chocolate melts. Make the cups: Pour melted chocolate onto each peanut butter bite. Let set for a few minutes, then top with a pinch of sea salt. Freeze: Place pan in the freezer for about 1 hour before enjoying.

Best,

Grace