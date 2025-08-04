Peanut butter and jelly, but no crust! As a kid who didn’t want a bit of crust touching her sandwiches, Uncrustables were a game-changer. Enjoy the fluffy outside of this better-for-you version with a peanut butter & berry inside that is full of flavor. These are a great option for meal prepping ahead of time, and work well for a breakfast on-the-go.

Alright, let’s get cooking!

Peanut butter & chia jam between fluffy gluten-free bread

Servings: 4 - 6 | Cook Time: 15 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Mixing bowls

Pan/stainless steel pan & spatula

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

1 bag Gluten-free pancake mix

1 jar SMASH chia seed jam

1 container natural peanut butter

Instructions

Make the pancakes: Prepare gluten-free pancake mix in a mixing bowl according to the package instructions. Heat a pan over medium heat. Once hot, add batter in small rounds and cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until golden brown and fluffy. Set aside on a plate to cool slightly. Assemble the pancake sandwiches: Spread 1 to 2 tablespoons of peanut butter on one pancake. Add a spoonful of SMASH chia jam and top with another pancake to make a sandwich. Repeat until all ingredients are used. Wrap each sandwich in a layer of parchment paper and then a layer of tinfoil. Store in the freezer until you are ready to enjoy.

Pro Tip: To enjoy the pancake sandwiches, remove from tin-foil and parchment paper and place on plate. Heat for 30 - 45 seconds before enjoying!

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: n/a

