A collection of my favorite Substack reads, because sharing is caring
Consider this a digital library of good reads, from me to you. I'll be cataloging and sharing some of my favorite finds in hopes of supporting your learning journey, which is a part of healthy living.
Last updated July 29, 2025
Health’s You Were Lied to About Exercise - A great reminder that incorporating movement into your daily life is not about dieting or burning calories, but supporting a healthy body. ’s Why Your Cholesterol Is High (Even If You’re Eating Right) - A new perspective on what’s going on inside your body when it comes to your health, this article breaks it down in a very digestible format.
Wellness’s You are stronger than you realize - Encouragement to do the hard things, to take the leap of faith, and to step outside of your comfort zone.
Creativity’s On Becoming Resilient in Your Creativity - More words of encouragement on the power of being resilient and continuing to pursue creative endeavors, learning and growing along the way.
Reflection’s Maybe It’s the Vineyard - A reflection on incorporating portions of your dreams into your everyday life, driven by the question “What would you do if money wasn’t a thing.”
Simplicity’s on editing books and life - Writings on slowing down and creating space to support you well in this life.
For further support on your journey to living a healthier life, considering joining the Grace & Greens community. Grace & Greens is simplifying healthy eating with easy recipes, weekly meal plans, prep resources, personal stories, and a supportive community to make healthy eating easier for you.