Intentionally designed to make your life easier

I was 9 years old when I had a great revelation about design and intentionality. I had just grabbed a to-go cup of hot chocolate, the powdered packet kind that always smells better than it looks, and sealed the cup with a lid.

My friend, holding her cup of chocolate, proceeded to show me what I thought was the coolest thing ever. There was a tiny little hole, that perfectly fit the piece of the lid to open up the cup for drinking.

All I could think was, wow, now that I know something that is so obvious and purposeful, how have I been skipping over it all these years (I always thought I needed to punch a little stirrer straw in the hole).

This is exactly how I felt about using my freezer until just a few years ago. I had always thought the freezer was mostly for holding ice cream, frozen boxed meals, and frozen fruit. Once I started making more nutritious decisions, I honestly didn’t feel like the freezer was that beneficial for anything more than fruit for my smoothies.

The freezer is far more versatile than I could have ever imagined

But, once I started cooking more, I realized the freezer was far more versatile than I could have imagined. I thought, how could something be this obvious, yet I’ve skipped over it for years??

I realized I could double-batch meals, store ingredients before they go bad, and leverage frozen ingredients to maximize the nutrient contents all while saving money, time, and effort. The freezer is a win-win-win!

Now that I’ve learned the value of my freezer, I’m sharing the inside scoop with you. From my favorite ingredients to stock the freezer with, how to safely enjoy meals from the freezer, plus 22 of my go-to recipes for prepping ahead of time, here’s everything that has saved me time and money, while supporting my health!

How to stock your freezer, save money, and eat well

While there are definitely some less than nutritious pre-made options available in the freezer section of grocery stores, it doesn’t mean that all frozen food is low in nutrient content.

Actually, it’s quite the opposite. Fruits and vegetables, like blueberries and French green beans are picked at peak ripeness and flash-frozen. This means they might actually have even more nutrients than their counterparts over in the fresh produce section.

If you can purchase organic, I try to opt for that when I can when purchasing frozen. It’s often cheaper than buying fresh organic food, and it’s especially great when choosing porous produce like berries and greens like spinach, and kale.

11 of my favorite ingredients to buy from frozen:

We recently got a chest freezer and are purchasing a portion of a cow later this year. Stay tuned for all the yummy, high-protein recipes!

How to safely enjoy meals from the freezer

Did you know that most foods can last 3 to 4 months in the freezer?! And according to the USDA, you can freeze almost any food (however, some foods might not taste so great after thawing).

Whether you prep a meal specifically to store in the freezer, want to save some leftovers before they go bad, or even prep a big batch of sauce like this pesto, leveraging the freezer for its full potential is a game changer.

But, it’s important that you follow a few food safety rules to ensure that it is properly frozen, thawed, and reheated, so you can continue to eat well and feel good!

Freezing your food

Ensure your food has fully cooled before placing it in the freezer, using the fridge first. This helps to prevent freezer burn or bacteria growth.

Store frozen food at 0°F or below. That’s how you can ensure it will stay safe and fresh for an extended period of time.

Use glass containers, and fill them up with food contents only 3/4 of the way full to prevent the food from touching the top of the containers. This gives the food room to freeze and decreases the amount of plastics that it is touching.

Label your food with what’s inside and the date, to ensure you can enjoy the meal before it goes bad.

Thawing your food

Cut away freezer-burned areas of the food. If you discover freezer burn, it doesn’t make it unsafe, but you won’t want to eat that portion.

Place your containers in the refrigerator overnight to thaw. Be sure to cook and use it within a day or two of thawing. This is one of the safest methods because the food remains at a safe temperature the whole time.

Thaw in cold water for a faster option. Use a large bowl of cold water and place the food in the water, changing it every 30 minutes until thawed.

Use a microwave or heat up a meal on the stove for immediate use if needed, but know that it will take a bit longer than fresh food. Heat for a few minutes, stir, and then heat again.

Immediately cook pre-made frozen vegetables. No need to thaw green beans, broccoli, or cauliflower. Instead just throw them into your dish or other preferred cooking method.

Reheat only once to maximize flavor and freshness of your food. If you cook a pre-made frozen meal from the freezer, enjoy it after heated and then throw out the rest.

Discover pro tips for roasting frozen veggies here!

The best meals for freezing

Soups, chilis, curries, and rice bowls are some of my favorite meals to throw in the freezer for a later date. There’s nothing better than pulling out a frozen dish, placing it in the fridge, knowing dinner is already taken care of for the next day.

For any of these dishes, I highly recommend waiting to top them with fresh ingredients like herbs, chopped nuts, avocado, or cold dressings until after you’ve already thawed and reheated the dishes. This will ensure they stay fresh!

14 of my go-to meals to prep and freeze

5 easy breakfasts that you can prep and freeze

3 of my favorite freezer-friendly desserts (just for fun!)

No-bake chocolate peanut butter super seed cookies — These no-bake chocolate peanut butter super seed cookies are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and protein. Enjoy this delicious sweet treat with added benefits!

A better-for-you Reese’s mini peanut butter cup — The combination of chocolate and peanut butter is unmatched. This healthy version of a well-loved childhood favorite is made with more quality ingredients and less sugar, so you can support the best version of you while enjoying the special chocolate peanut butter duo.

Gluten-free banana bread loaf — Ripe bananas on hand? Enjoy this gluten-free version of banana bread, but it’s so delicious, you’ll never know the difference.

Prep your smoothies ahead of time by storing all your frozen ingredients in these Weck jars, then add to the blender with liquid. Quick and easy!

I use these frozen ice cube trays to save leftover coconut milk for soups or to store pistachio milk for smoothies. Such a great way to prevent waste.

This unbleached parchment paper is great for wrapping up sweet treats and storing in a bag until you’re ready to enjoy.

Great for freezing prepped meals in, I love these glass containers!

I hope you enjoyed this week’s deep dive on freezing. If you have more questions, feel free to drop them down below! The freezer is seriously an unsung hero and I could go into so much detail about everything you can do with it.

Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

