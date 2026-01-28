How to save on groceries, why you should use your freezer more, and 22 meal prep recipes you'll love
I'm sharing everything I've learned about freezing so you can save time, eat well, and feel good!
Intentionally designed to make your life easier
I was 9 years old when I had a great revelation about design and intentionality. I had just grabbed a to-go cup of hot chocolate, the powdered packet kind that always smells better than it looks, and sealed the cup with a lid.
My friend, holding her cup of chocolate, proceeded to show me what I thought was the coolest thing ever. There was a tiny little hole, that perfectly fit the piece of the lid to open up the cup for drinking.
All I could think was, wow, now that I know something that is so obvious and purposeful, how have I been skipping over it all these years (I always thought I needed to punch a little stirrer straw in the hole).
This is exactly how I felt about using my freezer until just a few years ago. I had always thought the freezer was mostly for holding ice cream, frozen boxed meals, and frozen fruit. Once I started making more nutritious decisions, I honestly didn’t feel like the freezer was that beneficial for anything more than fruit for my smoothies. 1
The freezer is far more versatile than I could have ever imagined
But, once I started cooking more, I realized the freezer was far more versatile than I could have imagined. I thought, how could something be this obvious, yet I’ve skipped over it for years??
I realized I could double-batch meals, store ingredients before they go bad, and leverage frozen ingredients to maximize the nutrient contents all while saving money, time, and effort. The freezer is a win-win-win!
Now that I’ve learned the value of my freezer, I’m sharing the inside scoop with you. From my favorite ingredients to stock the freezer with, how to safely enjoy meals from the freezer, plus 22 of my go-to recipes for prepping ahead of time, here’s everything that has saved me time and money, while supporting my health!
How to stock your freezer, save money, and eat well
While there are definitely some less than nutritious pre-made options available in the freezer section of grocery stores, it doesn’t mean that all frozen food is low in nutrient content.
Actually, it’s quite the opposite. Fruits and vegetables, like blueberries and French green beans are picked at peak ripeness and flash-frozen. This means they might actually have even more nutrients than their counterparts over in the fresh produce section.
If you can purchase organic, I try to opt for that when I can when purchasing frozen. It’s often cheaper than buying fresh organic food, and it’s especially great when choosing porous produce like berries and greens like spinach, and kale.
11 of my favorite ingredients to buy from frozen:
Frozen blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries — Wonderful to throw in smoothies, add to breakfast baked casseroles, or top warm oatmeal with, frozen berries are always good to have on hand.
Frozen vegetable blends (without sauces or seasonings) — The Mediterranean Blend with zucchini and bell peppers and the Stir-Fry Blend with peas and carrots are two of my favorites. Throwing these with a skillet of rice and protein, it’s such an easy way to get in more veggies without having to have something fresh on hand.
Frozen broccoli and cauliflower — Great for roasting, boiling, or even adding to smoothies (yes, seriously!), both of these cruciferous veggies are always in my freezer.
Frozen Haricots Verts — I often find these green beans are cheaper and taste quite delicious straight from the freezer. I’ll roast them in the oven with this extra-virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper or throw them on a skillet and sauté them.
Frozen chopped spinach & kale — It’s easy to add greens to everything when you have these on hand, pre-washed and ready to go. Add to soups, curries, smoothies, and stir-fry for an extra boost of nutrients.
Frozen crushed ginger & garlic — Another easy addition that will save you time while cooking. I’m a fan of using garlic and ginger powder, fresh garlic and ginger, and frozen garlic and ginger, all depending on the recipe; whatever floats your boat!
Frozen edamame — If you’re trying to eat more protein, edamame is a wonderful afternoon snack or an addition to a meal. Get the pre-shelled to save time when adding to a dish, or grab the in-shell edamame for a fun snack!
Frozen shredded hash browns — Great for breakfast casseroles, power bowls, or leveling up a weekend brunch. I always grab the shredded ones over the patties because they often come without added seed oils.
Frozen cauliflower rice — My mom first introduced me to cauliflower rice, and it is an easy way to add more fiber to your meals!
Frozen cooked brown rice and white quinoa — When you’re short on time and need to pull dinner together, having these on hand is a lifesaver. I’ll usually grab a large bag, then heat up portions in microwave-safe containers.
Fresh protein — I’ll grab an extra pack of beef, turkey, or chicken and place it in the freezer to have on hand. Plus, if a protein is about to go back, I’ll throw it in the freezer to thaw at a later date.
We recently got a chest freezer and are purchasing a portion of a cow later this year. Stay tuned for all the yummy, high-protein recipes!
How to safely enjoy meals from the freezer
Did you know that most foods can last 3 to 4 months in the freezer?! And according to the USDA, you can freeze almost any food (however, some foods might not taste so great after thawing).2
Whether you prep a meal specifically to store in the freezer, want to save some leftovers before they go bad, or even prep a big batch of sauce like this pesto, leveraging the freezer for its full potential is a game changer.
But, it’s important that you follow a few food safety rules to ensure that it is properly frozen, thawed, and reheated, so you can continue to eat well and feel good!
Freezing your food
Ensure your food has fully cooled before placing it in the freezer, using the fridge first. This helps to prevent freezer burn or bacteria growth.
Store frozen food at 0°F or below. That’s how you can ensure it will stay safe and fresh for an extended period of time.3
Use glass containers, and fill them up with food contents only 3/4 of the way full to prevent the food from touching the top of the containers. This gives the food room to freeze and decreases the amount of plastics that it is touching.
Label your food with what’s inside and the date, to ensure you can enjoy the meal before it goes bad.
Thawing your food
Cut away freezer-burned areas of the food. If you discover freezer burn, it doesn’t make it unsafe, but you won’t want to eat that portion.4
Place your containers in the refrigerator overnight to thaw. Be sure to cook and use it within a day or two of thawing. This is one of the safest methods because the food remains at a safe temperature the whole time.
Thaw in cold water for a faster option. Use a large bowl of cold water and place the food in the water, changing it every 30 minutes until thawed.
Use a microwave or heat up a meal on the stove for immediate use if needed, but know that it will take a bit longer than fresh food. Heat for a few minutes, stir, and then heat again.
Immediately cook pre-made frozen vegetables. No need to thaw green beans, broccoli, or cauliflower. Instead just throw them into your dish or other preferred cooking method.
Reheat only once to maximize flavor and freshness of your food. If you cook a pre-made frozen meal from the freezer, enjoy it after heated and then throw out the rest.
The best meals for freezing
Soups, chilis, curries, and rice bowls are some of my favorite meals to throw in the freezer for a later date. There’s nothing better than pulling out a frozen dish, placing it in the fridge, knowing dinner is already taken care of for the next day.
For any of these dishes, I highly recommend waiting to top them with fresh ingredients like herbs, chopped nuts, avocado, or cold dressings until after you’ve already thawed and reheated the dishes. This will ensure they stay fresh!
14 of my go-to meals to prep and freeze
Chicken & riced cauliflower shawarma skillet — Enjoy this warming one-pan meal packed with fiber and protein. From the seared chicken to the sautéed cauliflower rice, you’re going to love this easy skillet dish.
Gluten-free rotisserie chicken noodle soup — Enjoy a warm and cozy bowl of homemade chicken noodle soup, loaded with antioxidant-rich ingredients like fresh carrots, celery, spinach, and ginger.
Veggie-packed beef & cabbage stir fry — A balanced and flavorful bowl of sautéed, grass-fed beef with a colorful variety of veggies in a sweet-savory sauce. Perfect for an easy lunch or dinner.
Yellow Thai coconut curry — A balanced and easy weeknight dinner, this warming and sweet curry is full of fiber and healthy fats. You’re going to love this delicious dish!
One pan herby green rice & turkey meatball bowls — This bright and creamy bowl of herby rice paired with seared turkey meatballs, sun-dried tomatoes, and crunchy walnuts is a nourishing and satisfying meal, perfect for chilly days.
Rotisserie white chicken chili soup — Enjoy this healthy rotisserie white chicken chili soup made with lean chicken, white beans, and warming spices. It’s comforting, nourishing, and great for meal prep.
Sun-dried tomato chicken & creamy coconut rice — Bright sun-dried tomato chicken paired with creamy coconut rice for a flavorful, comforting meal. Topped with cilantro and spinach, this is a nutritious dish ready for you to enjoy!
Firecracker beef bowls — Let’s keep it simple for this ground beef dish. Made with fresh bell peppers, onions, and a bit of crunchy chili oil, be prepared for a flavor explosion.
Chimichurri chicken thighs with red rice — Packed with extra nutrients and a balanced flavor, these gluten-free, dairy-free Chimichurri chicken thighs with roasted asparagus and red rice are festive, herby, and delicious!
Red Thai coconut curry — A creamy, coconut milk base with slightly spicy Thai flavors, this balanced dish is packed full of red bell peppers, Thai eggplant, and seared chicken thighs. Enjoy this easy, warming dish.
Spaghetti squash pasta — An easy dish for the noodle lovers who are looking to get some extra veggies into their day. This spaghetti squash pasta is lovely any time of year.
Mediterranean turkey meatball bowls with fresh pesto — A veggie-packed dish with high-protein turkey meatballs, fresh roasted broccoli, zucchini, and squash, topped with fresh pesto and sliced juicy tomatoes.
Date balsamic salmon & roasted greens bowls — This balanced dish is fresh and crispy, made with salmon, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli. Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner or meal prep lunch topped with balsamic date vinaigrette.
One pan Peruvian chicken with yellow rice — Taste the juicy and vibrant flavor of Peruvian-style chicken thighs, pan-seared to perfection. This one-pan wonder is a great dish that can be pulled together in no time.
5 easy breakfasts that you can prep and freeze
Ranchero breakfast casserole — Savory ground beef with roasted sweet potatoes and onions, fresh chopped cilantro, and simple black beans, this Ranchero breakfast casserole is a make-ahead, gluten & dairy-free option.
Bake-ahead egg & turkey breakfast casserole — High in protein, rich in antioxidants, and easy to prep ahead of time, this casserole is a simple and savory dish everyone will love.
Peanut butter & blueberry compote gluten-free pancake stacks — Save yourself time on a busy morning. Prep these Peanut butter & blueberry compote gluten-free pancake stacks ahead of time and enjoy something sweet and fueling. My sister has been making these on repeat!
Blueberry baked oatmeal casserole — Sweet blueberries paired with fiber-rich oatmeal in a warm breakfast cake that’s perfect for meal prep!
High-protein breakfast sandwiches — Sage ground beef with eggs in a gluten-free bagel, this is an energy-rich breakfast that’s a great prep and store option.
3 of my favorite freezer-friendly desserts (just for fun!)
No-bake chocolate peanut butter super seed cookies — These no-bake chocolate peanut butter super seed cookies are packed with healthy fats, fiber, and protein. Enjoy this delicious sweet treat with added benefits!
A better-for-you Reese’s mini peanut butter cup — The combination of chocolate and peanut butter is unmatched. This healthy version of a well-loved childhood favorite is made with more quality ingredients and less sugar, so you can support the best version of you while enjoying the special chocolate peanut butter duo.
Gluten-free banana bread loaf — Ripe bananas on hand? Enjoy this gluten-free version of banana bread, but it’s so delicious, you’ll never know the difference.
Prep your smoothies ahead of time by storing all your frozen ingredients in these Weck jars, then add to the blender with liquid. Quick and easy!
I use these frozen ice cube trays to save leftover coconut milk for soups or to store pistachio milk for smoothies. Such a great way to prevent waste.
This unbleached parchment paper is great for wrapping up sweet treats and storing in a bag until you’re ready to enjoy.
Great for freezing prepped meals in, I love these glass containers!
I hope you enjoyed this week’s deep dive on freezing. If you have more questions, feel free to drop them down below! The freezer is seriously an unsung hero and I could go into so much detail about everything you can do with it.
Wishing you a nourishing and joyful week ahead,
Grace Barker
P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people find me, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!
