Your favorite ice cream shop treat, but made with wholesome ingredients and no sugar crash. Enjoy a creamy vanilla base with pieces of cacao nut butter cookies, this healthy Oreo mcflurry is a sweet treat with added benefits. Packed with protein and fiber, you can enjoy this refreshment knowing that you are supporting your body well. Gluten-free and dairy-free? No problem, this treat is for you!

Alright, let’s get blending!

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out Let's Feel Good’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics.

Servings: 1 | Time: 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Blender

Measuring cups & spoons

My favorite jars

Ingredients

For the base:

1 banana, frozen

1 cup ice

1/2 cup MALK vanilla almond milk

1 scoop vanilla protein powder - Get 10% KION protein powder with code: GRACEANDGREENS

1 Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookie



For the toppings:

2 Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies

Instructions

In a blender, add 1 frozen banana, 1 cup of ice, and 1/2 cup almond milk. Blend until combined. Stop blender and add in 1 scoop vanilla protein powder and 1 Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookie to the blended mixture. Continue to blend until combined. Top with 2 Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cookies. Enjoy!

