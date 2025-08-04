A healthier take on chocolate cosmic brownies
We're bringing back your childhood favorites, upgrading them to be a bit more nourishing. Now, you can enjoy these fun foods with added benefits.
Remember the after school treat with a rich, fudge-like chocolate base? Leaving behind the boring sprinkles, the chocolate is the star of the show for this better-for-you sweet treat. Made without gluten or dairy, this fudge brownie is packed with high ingredients that will support you so you can enjoy the flavor and the added benefits.
Alright, let’s get cooking!
This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics.
Servings: 8 | Time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein
Appliances & Utensils
Mixing bowl
Measuring cups & spoons
8x8-inch baking dish & spatula
Parchment paper
Ingredients
