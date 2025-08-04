Remember grabbing Cookie Dough Bites before heading into the movies, enjoying the sweet treats in the recliners? Enjoy this protein-packed version of cookie dough bites with better-for-you ingredients is not one to miss!

Alright, let’s get baking!

Dark chocolate chunk cookie dough bites

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out Let's Feel Good ’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics .

Servings: about 10 bites | Time: 25 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Measuring cups & spoons

Mixing bowl

Ingredients

6 tablespoons of raw almond butter

2 scoops vanilla protein powder

1/4 cup almond flour

3 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Mix ingredients: In a medium mixing bowl, combine 6 tablespoons of raw almond butter, 2 scoops of vanilla protein powder, 1/4 cup almond flour, and 3 tablespoons of water. Stir until mixture thickens. Add 1 more tablespoon of water if needed. Add chocolate: Mix in 2 tablespoons of dark chocolate chips then roll the dough into balls about 1 tablespoon each. Serve: Chill in the fridge for at least 20 minutes before enjoying! Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

