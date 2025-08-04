Start your day off right with the refreshing blueberry flavors that you know and love from childhood. These gluten-free blueberry bars are a better-for-you alternative to the sugary breakfast pastries of childhood.

Alright, let’s get baking!

A healthier take on little bites blueberry muffins

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out Let's Feel Good ’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics .

Servings: 6 | Time: 25 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Measuring cups & spoons

Large mixing bowl

Knife & cutting board

Round baking dish

Parchment paper

Ingredients

2 eggs

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

3 1/2 cups almond flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup frozen blueberries

Instructions

Preheat: Preheat your oven to 325°F and line a round baking dish with parchment paper. Prepare the mixture: In a medium bowl, whisk together 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons honey, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice until smooth. Add in 3½ cups almond flour, 1 teaspoon baking soda, and ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, stirring until a thick dough forms. Fill the dish: Add the mixture to the round baking dish and press down to even out the dough. Bake for 20 - 22 minutes, or until slightly hardened. Cool: Let cool and cover with tin foil before placing it the fridge. Serve: To serve, remove a slice and heat for 30 - 60 seconds. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: If you aren't a fan of blueberries, consider swapping for frozen strawberries.

For vegetarian dietary restrictions: This dish is currently vegetarian-friendly, with only eggs and honey included.

