Hello home chef! And happy Saturday! The air is crisp, the leaves are changing colors, and I’ve started to look forward to mid-day when the sunshine is bright enough to warm me up. As the seasons continue to shift, so will each week’s menu.

Eating with the seasons is a great way to support your body, providing it with the nutrients it needs to thrive during different times of the year. As the weather cools, our bodies need warming and nutrient-dense foods to provide stable energy to help regulate body temperature. It’s no coincidence that fall entails lots of soups and hearty vegetables to keep us warm.

I hope you enjoy this week’s nutrient-dense menu, with a variety of warming and colorful dishes for you to try!

The sweet & sour chicken was my favorite because it reminded me of childhood, but I’m curious to hear yours - drop a comment or hit reply!

Download the weekly menu, grocery list, and printable recipes with prep tips: