This week’s healthy and easy meal plan is designed for busy people who want nourishing recipes, an affordable grocery list, and a simple prep guide. At Grace & Greens, my goal is to help you save time, reduce stress, and eat well all week long. I truly believe eating healthy doesn’t have to be complicated, and I want to help make it even easier for you!

Don’t miss the full weekly meal plan, printable grocery list, exclusive prep guide, and more, all available for download at the bottom of this newsletter!

Happy Saturday! If you read this week’s blog post - 7 habits of wellness: Secrets of highly effective people with

you got the inside scoop on her healthy habits and ways she supports her body well.

I love the emphasis she placed on being “well-fed”, knowing how important it is for her to fuel her body for the many activities and roles she plays in life. After my own experience with under fueling, exhaustion, and burn out, I know just how vital nourishing your body is.

Now, fueling my body well is a top priority, making a world of a difference in how I show up in life. Since I know it’s important for you, I want to help ensure that you are fueled and nourished, to be able to truly show up well in all of your roles.

While I am confident you are capable of building healthy habits on your own, I would love to support you further.

I’d love for you to join our virtual-live workshop: Building healthy habits: Discovering the secrets for a balanced life on September 26th. Together, we’ll create a strong scaffolding to help you fuel your body, boost your energy, and build habits that can support you best.

Reserve your spot here to support the best version of you!

Alright, let’s get into this week’s delicious meal plan to help you reduce stress, nourish your body, save you money, and boost your energy! And remember, we’re in this together!

“I don’t love spending my limited free time cooking and these recipes have been so quick and easy. Everything we have made has also been so delicious! I highly recommend upgrading your subscription to get the full value of what Grace & Greens has to offer” Nicole, working mother of 4 and G&G community member

This week’s recipes (ready in under 2 hours)

This week’s meal plan is designed so you can make all of the recipes in about 2 hours. If you’re just getting started, the step-by-step guide will walk you through prepping 4 protein-packed meals ahead of time to make the process easier. Even making just a few can help reduce weeknight stress and keep you on track.