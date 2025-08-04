A flourless Chocolate chip cookie cake with decadent dark chocolate and white chocolate morsels to satisfy all your sweet cravings! A bonus is that it’s not only gluten-free and dairy-free, but it’s naturally sweetened so you can enjoy without the sugar crash.

Flourless double chocolate chip cookie cake

This fun collaboration is brought to you by Let's Feel Good and Grace & Greens. We’re sharing better-for-you swaps of the meals and snacks you absolutely loved as kid! If you haven’t yet, check out Let's Feel Good’s Guide to Healthier Swaps of Your Childhood Classics.

Servings: 6 | Cook Time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein



Appliances & Utensils

Mixing bowls

Measuring cups & spoons

8-inch round baking dish

Ingredients

For the flax base:

2 tablespoons milled flaxseeds

4 tablespoons water

For the dry ingredients:

2 cups almond flour

1/2 cup coconut flour

3/4 cup date sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

For the wet ingredients:

1/2 cup avocado oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For the add-ins:

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

For the toppings:

1 container coconut whipped cream

Instructions

Preheat oven: Preheat your oven to 350°F and line an 8-inch round baking dish with parchment paper. Make flax egg: In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons milled flaxseeds with 4 tablespoons water. Let sit for 10 minutes to thicken. Mix dry ingredients: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together 2 cups almond flour, 1/2 cup coconut flour, 3/4 cup date sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon baking soda until well combined. Mix wet ingredients: Add in the prepared flax mixture, 1/2 cup avocado oil, and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Stir until a thick dough forms. Ad chocolate: Fold in 1/2 cup white chocolate chips and 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips, mixing until combined. Prepare cake: Scoop the dough into your prepared round baking dish and press it evenly across the surface. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until the edges are golden and cooked. Serve: Let cool for 15 to 20 minutes before serving. Top with coconut whipped cream and enjoy!

At Grace & Greens, we believe that healthy eating should be simple, attainable, and even enjoyable - no matter how busy life gets.

We’re here to make healthy eating a stress-free experience with weekly meal plans, grocery lists, easy recipes, wellness resources, and a supportive community to help you feel your best.

Join the community today to experience a stress-free experience when it comes to eating healthy, nourishing meals!

I hope you enjoy! For more recipes, check out the recipe box or the weekly meal plans. You can follow along with me on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite brands at a discount.

Best,

Grace