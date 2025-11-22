Hello home chef! And happy Saturday! As the holidays grow closer, my days are filled with excitement and long lists of everything I want to accomplish. Finding a balance with all of the many details, gatherings, and extra items on the to-do list can feel a little more difficult this time of year.

Whether you’re feeling excited, overwhelmed, or exhausted heading into this new season, I completely understand. I felt all of those things around the holidays.

But, it wasn’t meant to be this way. Over time, I’ve discovered that I could make the most of each season, striking a balance through choosing nourishment in all that I do. For me this holiday season, I’m making an active effort to simply slow down and enjoy the moments with loved ones.

Remember, nourishment is about more than food on your plate, but also your sleep rhythms, who you spend your time with, when you choose to rest, and how you manage your stress. Each of these factors contribute directly to your hormones, which impact how you feel and show up every single day.

What would it look like for you to add in a little extra grace and rest this holiday season?

With a variety of colorful foods and ingredients that support healthy hormones, I created this week’s menu to give you extra inspiration and encouragement as you work to find the balance this holiday season. From lean proteins and healthy fats to iron-rich ingredients, I hope you enjoy all these dishes have to offer!

Don’t miss the deep dive on hormone health in the Extra Scoop section of this week’s grocery guide.