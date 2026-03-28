You know the special places that a meal tastes even more delightful? Maybe it’s a certain chair or a round table where your family gathers.

Overlooking my garden are two weathered rockers, and they are the most ideal spot to enjoy a meal, a good book, or a long conversation with a friend.

For years I dreamed of the moments I would grow, cook, and enjoy my own food. And now, here I am, living it with herbs and greens flourishing in my garden!

May this be a reminder for you just as much as it is for me, to pause long enough to show gratitude for the present moment; For this lovely little life.

This week’s menu is inspired by the refreshing and colorful produce that Spring brings. May you cook it and then enjoy it in one of your favorite spots as a reminder to be where your feet are.

High-protein carrot cake smoothie — Enjoy this balanced and creamy cinnamon smoothie, loaded with antioxidants and fiber for an easy meal on the go.

Citrus baked salmon with a pistachio gremolata — Delight in the bright flavors of roasted sweet potatoes and parsnips, paired with beets and oranges, and topped with baked salmon. You’re going to love this elevated and surprisingly easy dish!

Strawberry spinach poppyseed power bowls — A refreshing, nutrient-dense power bowl perfect for meal prep! Enjoy crispy spinach layered with sweet strawberries, garlicky mushrooms, and paired with curried chicken for a balanced dish.

One pan herby green rice & turkey meatball bowls — This bright and creamy bowl of herby rice paired with seared turkey meatballs, sun-dried tomatoes, and crunchy walnuts is a meal that is nourishing, satisfying, and delicious!

Mini hash brown beef sliders with a simple kale salad — For a balanced weeknight dinner, these beef sliders are layered on a gluten-free hash brown base topped with an avocado aioli. Paired with a simple kale salad, this dish is nourishing & delicious!

Carrot cake energy balls — Sweet and fresh, this fiber-rich is the perfect afternoon sweet treat! If you’re a carrot cake lover, the flavor combination of these energy balls tastes just like the real thing.

Note: All recipes are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have a vegetarian/vegan-friendly option since every person is bio-individual :) If this week’s recipes aren’t your jam, you can check out my full recipe box available to the Grace & Greens paid community.

Download this week’s grocery list and prep guide to make cooking and nourishing your body even easier the week!