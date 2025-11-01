Hello home chef! And happy Saturday! As you know, with each menu, my goal is to bring you nourishing, simple recipes that support your body while satisfying your taste buds. After learning about the different benefits that certain foods offer based on their color in my IIN program, I thought it would be extra fun to theme this menu around blue & purple foods.

If you missed the deep dive on green, check it out here.

Why blue and purple? Well, despite blue being one of my favorite colors, the vibrant coloring of blueberries, eggplants, and onions comes from anthocyanin - a powerful tool when it comes to health. This compound is incredible, working to protect the brain and supporting the nervous system from oxidative stress. When you eat foods that are naturally purple and blue, you are able to give your brain a boost and reduce inflammation. How fascinating!

This week, you’re going to enjoy frozen blueberries, purple cauliflower, Japanese sweet potatoes and purple carrots. Of course, we love all the colors of the rainbow so each meal is still balanced with a variety of nutrients to support you well.

Download the weekly menu, grocery list, and printable recipes with prep tips: