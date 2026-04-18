What if I told you that you could pack in extra nutrients on your plate just by swapping out a few ingredients?

No extra prepping, no random ingredient that you’ve never heard of — just a simple swap that you can find in the freezer section.

These ancestral meatballs are made with regeneratively-raised beef and a blend of heart and liver organ meat. While that might sound a bit odd, trust me, the flavor is incredible!

Plus, organ meat is one of the most nutrient-dense ingredients on the planet. Full of iron, zinc, B12, and other nutrients, it is a great way to add in more of the good in a simple weeknight dinner.

Paired with bright veggies and a zesty chimichurri, this is a balanced, hormone-supporting dish that your whole house will enjoy!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 20 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein