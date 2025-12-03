This nourishing & easy Antioxidant-boosting berry overnight oats recipe is made with simple ingredients without compromising on flavor.

For an antioxidant-packed breakfast option that you can prep ahead of time, these overnight oats are an easy and delicious option. While a slow morning without anywhere to be sounds like a dream, most days have a full to-do list and a packed schedule.

I love to enjoy a balanced breakfast that fuels me and keeps me full until lunch time, so I created this overnight oats recipe. It’s more substantial than a granola bar, packed with protein, fiber, and lots of healthy fats.

If you get tired of the same breakfast every morning, here’s the great news: you can mix and match the toppings and have a new variation every day.

Benefits behind this breakfast

Blueberries have an antioxidant called anthocyanins, which fight inflammation and oxidative stress. Plus they support brain health and immune function.

Blackberries are high in fiber to support digestive health and packed with polyphenols which helps protect against chronic disease.

Raspberries are rich in the antioxidants quercetin and ellagic acid, which fights inflammation and offers anti-cancer properties.

Pumpkin seeds are a wonderful source of magnesium and zinc, supporting heart and muscle health.

Sunflower seeds offer healthy fats, magnesium, and selenium which support metabolism and cell health.

Rolled oats are high in soluble fiber, which helps to lower LDL cholesterol and stabilize blood sugar. They are a slower-digesting carbohydrate, which offer steady energy without extra spikes.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Ingredients

For the base:

2 bananas

1 1/3 cup water

4 scoops vanilla bone broth protein powder

1 1/3 cup gluten-free rolled oats

2 tablespoons sunflowers seeds

2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds

1 1/3 cups frozen mixed berries

Instructions

Make the base: In a mixing bowl, mash the bananas. Then add water and stir. Add protein powder and stir until a thicker paste forms. Add rolled oats and seeds, then stir until combined. Add in frozen mixed berries and mix. Prepare: Once all ingredients are combined, add to 4 individual jars or containers. Seal and store in the fridge for 4 hours or overnight to set. They will last for up to 5 days in the fridge! Serve: Serve cold and enjoy!

Pro tip: Instead of the oats and seeds, I swapped them for Zego Foods Organic Museli: Apple Cranberry. It’s packed with protein and healthy fats, plus it’s allergen friendly too.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Use a vegan protein powder in place of the bone broth protein.

