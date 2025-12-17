Growing up, we always had carrot cake for my Papa’s birthday and it was so delicious. I fully believe that a ridiculously nourishing recipe can also be absolutely delicious, so I created this carrot cake recipe with a balance of both. Inspired by joyful celebrations, time with loved ones, and a combination of sweet and warming flavors.

If you loved the nourishing Dark chocolate peanut butter overnight oats or the energy-boosting Raspberry cacao overnight oats, you’re going to love this antioxidant-rich Carrot cake overnight oats recipe. It’s a balanced meal that is grounding and satisfying, while giving me good energy to take on the day.

As you head into the final weeks of the holiday season, this nourishing bowl of festive overnight oats is a great way to support your body well while enjoying delicious flavors. With swirled coconut yogurt and crunchy walnuts on top and a creamy base of rolled oats, vanilla protein powder, and a spice blend, this is such a balanced breakfast!

Benefits behind the breakfast

Rolled oats for fiber to support healthy digestion

Flaxseed for omega-3s to help reduce inflammation and support hormone balance

Nut butter for a boost of healthy monounsaturated fats to keep blood sugar steady

A pinch of salt to support hydration and electrolyte balance for healthy nerve function

Coconut yogurt with probiotics to support gut health and digestion

Cinnamon offering warmth and antioxidants, supporting metabolic health

Walnuts rich in omega-3 fatty acids that are anti-inflammatory and support brain health

Carrots rich in beta-carotene and vitamin A to support vision and immune function

This is a community exclusive, festive holiday oats recipe! Paid subscribers get this nourishing recipe, the complete set of recipes, plus a downloadable guide for easy prep. This is perfect for a nourishing holiday week. ✨ Plus, there are just a few days left to upgrade to an annual subscription and enjoy 20% off as a little holiday gift to yourself, while experiencing everything Grace & Greens has to offer. Get 20% off for 1 year

Servings: 1 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 4 hours 5 minutes | Gluten-free, high-protein