Bake-ahead spinach & egg omelette

Servings: 4 - 6 | Time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

14” baking dish

mixing bowl

whisk or fork

parchment paper

Ingredients

3 cups of spinach

12 eggs

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line 14” baking dish with parchment paper. Add ingredients to dish: Add 3 cups of spinach to the baking dish, dispersed evenly. Crack 12 eggs over top of the spinach. Add 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp onion powder, 1/2 tsp Kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes. Whisk until the mixture is fully combined. Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until the center is set and the edges are lightly golden. Serve: Let cool for 5–10 minutes before slicing. Cover and place in the fridge for up to 5 days. When ready to enjoy, place a slice of the omelette on a plate and microwave for 30 - 60 seconds. Enjoy an easy, hassle-free breakfast!

Pro Tip: Add a side of fruit or pair this omelette with avocado for something additional to freshen this dish up!

