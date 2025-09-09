Ready in just a few minutes, this high-protein Air fryer veggie egg frittata is an easy breakfast for when you are short on time. It's also gluten and dairy free! If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Now let’s get cooking!

Air fryer veggie egg frittata

Servings: 4 - 6 | Time: 35 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

9x14” baking dish

Mixing bowl & whisk

Parchment paper

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

3 cups of spinach

2 red bell peppers, washed and sliced

12 eggs

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line 9x14” baking dish with parchment paper. Add ingredients to dish: Add 3 cups of spinach and 2 sliced red bell peppers to the baking dish, dispersed evenly. Crack 12 eggs over top of the vegetables. Add 1/2 tsp garlic powder, 1/4 tsp onion powder, 1/2 tsp kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp red pepper flakes. Whisk until the mixture is fully combined. Add a dash of black pepper if desired. Bake for 30–35 minutes, or until the center is set and the edges are lightly golden. Serve: Let cool for 5–10 minutes before slicing. Cover and place in the fridge for up to 5 days. When ready to enjoy, place a slice of the omelette on a plate and microwave for 30 - 60 seconds. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: If you are out of the veggies, consider swapping them out for kale, mushrooms, or something else you have on hand.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: This is currently vegetarian; vegan option unavailable.

