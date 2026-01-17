I fully believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. After all, it sets the tone for the entire day ahead.

Enjoying a balanced breakfast packed with protein, fiber, healthy fats, and carbohydrates ensures I have the energy to start my day off well. Plus, a balanced meal like this is able to keep me full until lunch!

I love how these almond flour tortillas crisp up in the oven. These herby baked tacos are the perfect mixture of warm, crispy, and fresh. If you add the spicy aioli, it also gives it a wonderful boost of flavor. Plus, the herbs add in lots of extra antioxidants. Enjoy this easy and nourishing breakfast that is great for prepping ahead of time!

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Gluten-free, dairy-free, high-protein