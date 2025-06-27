If you enjoy simple meals like this and want full weekly plans + bonus recipes, consider becoming a paid subscriber - right now get a 1 week free trial! Your support helps me keep creating and sharing fresh, nourishing recipes each week.

Balanced avocado beef bowl with all the greens - cilantro, fresh avocado, and sautéed spinach

Servings: 4 | Time: 65 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Knife & cutting board

Sheet pans

Parchment paper

Pan & spatula

Small pot

Measuring cups & spoons

Ingredients

For the vegetables:

4 small sweet potatoes, washed

For the beef:

1 tablespoon olive oil - My favorite is Kosterina, get 15% off with code GRACE05737

1 pound 93/7 ground beef

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups spinach/mixed greens

For the toppings:

3 avocados, washed

1 lime, washed and sliced

1 bunch cilantro, washed and chopped

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, optional

Instructions

Prepare the vegetables: Preheat your oven to 400°F. Place the whole sweet potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet and roast for about 60 - 70 minutes, or until softened. (Optional: Remove skins before serving.) Prepare the meat: Heat a pan over medium-high heat with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1 pound of 93/7 ground beef, breaking it up. Once browned, stir in 1 teaspoon cumin, ½ teaspoon chili powder, ¼ teaspoon garlic powder, ¼ teaspoon onion powder, ¼ teaspoon paprika, and ½ teaspoon kosher salt. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, then add 2 cups of greens. Continue stirring until combined. Serve: In a bowl, place 1/2 - 1 sweet potato per serving, 1/2 avocado sliced, and 1 scoop of ground beef with spinach. Top with red pepper flakes, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime to your liking. Enjoy!

Pro Tip: Prep the sweet potatoes ahead of time in a larger back to save on time during the weeknights.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Use lentils instead of ground beef, preparing with the same seasonings as the beef, but in a separate pan.

