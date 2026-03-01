This nourishing & delicious recipe is available to everyone as a special feature included in the GEM x Grace & Greens meal plan.

If you love this recipe, the full meal plan is packed with more wholesome and easy meals to help you nourish your whole family with less stress!

Every Saturday growing up, my sister would wake up early and bake a batch of muffins while I slept in to make the most of the weekend hours.

It was a delight to wake up to a warm muffin to kick off the day.

I recently spotted the muffin packets she used growing up and was appalled by the number of ingredients listed in them. I couldn’t pronounce half of them, but the added sugar count was enough to emphasize that those were not a nourishing way to start the day.

But, whether you love a sweeter breakfast or are feeding a group of hungry kiddos who need to get out the door quickly, you shouldn’t have to choose between nourishment and deliciousness.

And that’s where these banana cinnamon muffins come into play.

Made with fiber-rich bananas, warming cinnamon, and a heart-healthy blend of nuts and seeds, these muffins are both nourishing and delicious!

Perfect for prepping ahead for an easy breakfast or pairing with a weekend brunch spread, the whole family is going to love these banana cinnamon muffins (just as much as you love the banana cinnamon GEM bite).

Servings: 12 | Prep: 5 minutes | Total time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free

Ingredients

For the muffins:

4 ripe bananas

4 eggs

1 1/4 cup GF flour

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

4 teaspoons cinnamon

2 tablespoons hemp seeds

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

2 teaspoons vanilla

For topping:

Almond butter or peanut butter

Instructions

Prep: Preheat oven to 375°F and line a muffin tin with paper liners. Make the batter: In a large mixing bowl, mash 4 ripe bananas until creamy. Add 4 eggs and 2 tsp vanilla, then stir until fully combined. Whisk in 1 1/4 cups gluten-free flour, 3 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp kosher salt, and 4 tsp cinnamon (optionally, prepare in a separate bowl and combine). Gently fold the dry ingredients into the banana mixture until just combined, then stir in 2 Tbsp hemp seeds and 2 Tbsp ground flaxseed. Bake the muffins: Divide the batter evenly into the prepared muffin tin. Bake at 375°F for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve: Let the muffins cool for a few minutes before removing from the tin. Enjoy warm with a drizzle of nut butter or store in an airtight container in the fridge and reheat before enjoying!

Pro tips

Can I prep this ahead of time? Yes, bake the muffins ahead of time, let cool, and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Reheat and top with nut butter before enjoying.

What if I am vegetarian? No changes needed.

What if I want to add more protein to this? Pair with a side of these egg bites or add a scoop of collagen.

I hope you enjoy this recipe! You can save it by emailing it to yourself or bookmarking it directly on Substack.

For more delicious, nourishing meals, check out The recipe box or the Weekly meal plans. You can follow along on Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube, and shop my favorite wellness brands at a discount.

Here’s to a nourishing and joyful week ahead,

Grace Barker

P.S. Would you give this post a ❤️ or 🔄 if you found it valuable? It helps more people discover Grace & Greens, so they too can live healthier, more nourished lives!