BBQ chicken lettuce wraps with crispy fries

Servings: 4 | Time: 30 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein

Appliances & Utensils

Air fryer

Frying pan & spatula

Additional bowl

Ingredients

For the chicken:

1 1/2 pounds chicken tenderloins

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the vegetables:

2 zucchini, washed and cut into half moons

For the fries:

4 russet potatoes, washed and sliced into fries

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the wraps:

1 pack butter crunch lettuce leaves, washed

6 tablespoons Primal Kitchen BBQ sauce

Instructions

Prepare for the potatoes: Soak sliced potato fries in water for 10 minutes to remove starches and preheat the air fryer to 390°F Cook the chicken: Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil. Pat the 1 1/2 pounds of chicken tenderloins dry, then season with 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.Add the chicken to the hot pan and cook for about 6 minutes per side, or until fully cooked through and golden. Use a meat thermometer to ensure internal temperature reaches 165°F. Once cooked, transfer the chicken to a plate and cover to keep warm. Cook the fries: Drain the soaked fries and dry them thoroughly with a clean kitchen towel or paper towels. In a bowl, toss the fries with 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Place the fries in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Cook for 20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through, until crispy. Sauté the zucchini: In the same pan used for the chicken, add a drizzle of olive oil and the sliced zucchini. Sauté over medium heat until steam begins to rise, then cover with a lid and let the zucchini steam for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender. Serve: On a plate, layer the butter lettuce leaves with chicken tenders, sautéed zucchini, and 1 tablespoon of Primal Kitchen BBQ sauce. Add a side of crispy fries and enjoy!

Pro Tip: If you don’t have an air fryer, bake the fries on a sheet pan at 425°F for 35 to 40 minutes.

For vegetarian/vegan dietary preferences: Swap the chicken tenderloins for tofu.

