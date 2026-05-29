Easy BBQ chicken sheet pan dinner
Think summer grilling without having to get out the grill. Enjoy this easy weeknight dinner with tomato-based BBQ chicken and roasted veggies.
With warmer weather comes BBQ season, pulling out and cleaning the grill isn’t always convenient on a busy weeknight.
Fortunately, you can enjoy this easy BBQ chicken sheet pan dinner with fresh roasted veggies for a delicious dish that tastes just as good as the grill!
By layering everything into a bowl after cooking, you’re able to enjoy a meal that is both balanced and delicious! Plus, this high-protein plate is great for meal prep, so that lunch is already done for the next day.
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Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 55 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein