With warmer weather comes BBQ season, pulling out and cleaning the grill isn’t always convenient on a busy weeknight.

Fortunately, you can enjoy this easy BBQ chicken sheet pan dinner with fresh roasted veggies for a delicious dish that tastes just as good as the grill!

By layering everything into a bowl after cooking, you’re able to enjoy a meal that is both balanced and delicious! Plus, this high-protein plate is great for meal prep, so that lunch is already done for the next day.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 10 minutes | Total time: 55 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein