What’s better than a delicious dish? A delicious dish that can be made in one pan, with little clean up to be done! In under 30 minutes, this nutrient-packed dish can be whipped up in your kitchen — such an easy weeknight dinner!

Sweet potatoes are such a great ingredient for the winter, providing a complex carbohydrate to fuel your body as it uses more energy to keep you warm. Paired with sautéed beef and Bok choy, this balanced dish is an easy weeknight dinner you’ll want to have on repeat.

Servings: 4 | Prep: 5 | Total time: 25 minutes | Dairy-free, gluten-free, high-protein